LOCAL BASEBALL: Walks help surging Stoverstown walk off with Central League victory

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Stoverstown walked off with a 4-3 win over Mechanicsburg on Sunday.

Stoverstown won its fifth straight and improved to 13-9 in Central League baseball action.

Mechanicsburg fell to 13-8 and saw its two-game winning streak ended.

Five straight walks to end the game gave Stoverstown the victory.

Walks helped make Stoverstown a walk-off winner on Sunday afternoon.

The defending Central League champion Tigers appear to be regaining their title-winning form — just in time to make a league playoff run.

Stoverstown rallied from a 3-0, sixth-inning hole on Sunday to capture a 4-3 triumph over visiting Mechanicsburg.

The Tigers have now won five straight to improve to 13-9. Mechanicsburg saw its two-game win streak ended and fell to 13-8.

Stoverstown plated two runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh to rally for the victory and make a winner of Joe Yourgal, who pitched a complete-game six-hitter.

Nick Spangler's single and Levi Krause's sacrifice fly scored Stoverstown's sixth-inning runs. In the seventh, Pete Capobianco and Spangler had bases-loaded walks to give the Tigers the walk-off win. After getting the first two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Mechanicsburg reliever Kyle Hannon gave up five straight walks to end the game.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Mechanicsburg's Nathan Blasick gave up two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings in a no decision. Hannon (two doubles, RBI) and Kaden Peifer (hit, two RBIs, run) led the Cardinals' offense.

Jefferson (15-4-1) leads the Central League with 46 points, following by Mechanicsburg (39 points), Stoverstown (39 points), Manchester (12-8-1, 37 points) and Glen Rock (12-7, 36 points). The top four teams at the end of the regular season will make the playoffs. Each team is set to play 24 games.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 4, Vikings 1: At Vikings on Saturday, Trevor Farrell pitched three innings of shutout ball to get the win, striking out six. Xavier had two RBIs for the Tigers. Allen Rohrbaugh pitched a complete game for Vikings, allowing two earned runs.

Manchester 1, Jefferson 0: At Manchester on Saturday, Kody Reeser pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one for the Indians (12-8-1). Justin Wetzel drove in the game's only run in the sixth on a sacrifice fly, scoring Matt Jordan, who had doubled. Sam Crater pitched a complete-game five-hitter for Jefferson (15-4-1), striking out seven.

Dillsburg 5, Mount Wolf 4: At Dillsburg on Saturday, Jeremy Gilbert doubled and drove in three runs and Dalton Miller tripled and drove in two runs for Dillsburg, which got a complete-game win from Justin Charles, who struck out nine and allowed three earned runs. Grant Hoover homered and tripled and drove in three runs for the Wolves.

Mechanicsburg 8, Pleasureville 2: At Mechanicsburg on Saturday, Ryan Wentzel (triple, three RBIs, run) and Jayson Kramer (two hits, two RBIs, run) led the winners. Luke Wagner got the win with four innings of four-hit shutout ball. striking out five. Pleasureville's Tyler Wagner had two hits and two RBIs.

Manchester 2, Pleasureville 0: At Manchester on Thursday, Mike Baker scattered eight hits en route to a shutout. Baker struck out five and walked none. Machester's Matt Jordan had a two-run double. Also for Manchester , Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Stoverstown 3, Glen Rock 2 (5 innings): At Stoverstown on Thursday, Joe Capobianco led the Tigers with two doubles, one run scored and one stolen base. Also for the Tigers, Nick Spangler went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Xavier Bonilla went 2 for 2 with one RBI; and Daryl Harang threw all five innings, striking out four and walking one. For Glen Rock, Connor Hood went 2 for 2, including a solo homer, with one stolen base.

Mechanicsburg 5, Mount Wolf 4 (5 innings): At PeoplesBank Park on Thursday, relief pitcher Kaden Peifer recorded the final out in the bottom of the first and went the rest of the way, striking out four, walking four and allowing one run to pick up the win. For the Wolves, Luke Turner connected for a three-run homer, Brian Jakubek went 2-3 with one run scored and Steve Pokopec went 2 for 3.

Vikings 5, Dillsburg 4 (6 innings): At Vikings on Thursday, Grant Myers' two-run double in the bottom of the sixth gave Vikings the win. Ethan Zorbaugh added two triples for the winners and got the win on the mound with an inning of shutout relief. Shane Haffner pitched five innings for Vikings and didn't allow an earned run.

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

Stewartstown 8, Felton 2: At Felton, the Vets improved to 14-7 with the win. Jason Mitchell (four innings, win) and Blake Kendrick combined on a six-hitter. Cody Brittain (three hits, homer, two runs, two RBIs), Jesse Brittain (two doubles, three RBIs, run) and Garrett Lowe (homer, two RBIs) led the Stewartstown offense. Greg Pomraning (two hits, double, run), Isaiah Shaeffer (two hits, RBI) and Brandon Ritchey (homer) led Felton's attack.

Stewartstown 6, Felton 2: At Felton on Sunday, Cody Brittain struck out 16 in a complete-game effort, allowing four hits and two runs. At the plate, Brittain also had two hits, including a double, with a run scored. Also excelling for the winners were Jere Preston (double, three RBIs) and Garrett Lowe (triple, double, two runs, RBI). Lee Kling had two hits and two RBIs for Felton.

After taking role he never wanted, manager enjoys record-breaking success at East Prospect

East Prospect 11, Hallam 0: At East Prospect on Saturday, the first-place Pistons improved to 16-3. Tyler Butcher pitched six innings of one-hit shutout ball to get the win, striking out five. Nick Lucky (three hits, triple, double, three RBIs, two runs), Bren Taylor (three hits, double, two runs, RBI), Austin Denlinger (two hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs) and Anthony Torreullas (two hits, double, three RBIs) paced Prospect's offense.

York Township 4, Windsor 3: At Township on Saturday, Roberto Barranca doubled and drove in two runs for Township (11-6). Matt Attig (two hits, RBI), Max Naill (two hits, run scored) and James Guiseppe (4 2/3 innings pitched, zero earned runs, five strikeouts) also excelled for Township. Zac Gettys (two doubles, two RBIs) paced Windsor (15-6), which has lost three straight.

York Township 6, Windsor 2 (8 innings): At Township on Saturday, the two teams completed a suspended game from Thursday. Township scored four runs in the top of the eighth for the win. Micah Striebig (four hits, two runs, RBI) led Township. Bryce Eberly (four innings), Harry Prince (two innings) and James Guiseppe (two innings) did not allow an earned run for Township. Guiseppe got the win. Tyler Stabley pitched six innings and allowed one earned run in a no-decision for Windsor.

Stewartstown 9, Jacobus 5: At Jacobus on Saturday, Jere Preston (two hits, double, three RBIs, two runs), Garrett Lowe (two hits, three RBIs) and Matt Buckery (three hits, double, RBI) led Stewartstown. Cody Brittain pitched four innings of three-hit shutout ball to get the win, striking out eight. Brett Alaimo (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Justin Kilpatrick (2 2/3 shutout innings of two-hit relief, four strikeouts) excelled for Jacobus.

Conrads 9, Felton 1: At Felton on Saturday, Conrads won to improve to 5-14. No other Conrads information was available.

Jacobus 6, Felton 0 (6 innings): At Jacobus on Thursday, Mike Crowe led the Jackals by throwing a a shutout, striking out six and walking one. Also for Jacobus, Justin Kilpatrick went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Ben Kitzmiller went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; and Brett Alaimo went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI. For Felton, Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3, including a double, with one stolen base and Lee Kling went 2 for 3.

East Prospect 9, Conrads 4 (6 innings): At Conrads on Thursday, Ryky Smith led the Pistons with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks. Also for Prospect, Bren Taylor doubled with two runs scored, one RBI, two stolen bases and three walks, while Mark Schauren had two RBIs. For Conrads, Nolan Boushell connected for a three-run homer, while Jay Cowan went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Hallam 6, Stewartstown 3: At Stewartstown on Thursday, Angel Matias led the Express by going 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Eric McNeil went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and three walks. Starting pitcher Matt Carta threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking four and allowing two runs to pick up the win. For Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one run scored.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.