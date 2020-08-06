LOCAL BASEBALL: Mike Baker pitches shutout in Manchester's win over Pleasureville

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Mike Baker scattered eight hits en route to a shutout to help Manchester to a 2-0 Central League victory over visiting Pleasurevulle on Thursday evening.

Baker struck out five and walked none.

Matt Jordan provided all the offense that Baker would need when he connected in the bottom of the fifth for a two-run double.

Also for Manchester (11-8-1), Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

Pleasureville fell to 7-13.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 3, Glen Rock 2 (5 innings): At Stoverstown, Joe Capobianco led the Tigers with two doubles, one run scored and one stolen base.

Also for the Tigers, Nick Spangler went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored; Xavier Bonilla went 2 for 2 with one RBI; and Daryl Harang threw all five innings, striking out four and walking one.

For Glen Rock, Connor Hood went 2 for 2, including a solo homer, with one stolen base.

Mechanicsburg 5, Mount Wolf 4 (5 innings): At PeoplesBank Park, the Cardinals trailed 4-0 going into the bottom of the second, when they plated five runs to take the lead and went on to capture the victory.

Relief pitcher Kaden Peifer recorded the final out in the bottom of the first and went the rest of the way, striking out four, walking four and allowing one run to pick up the win.

For the Wolves, Luke Turner connected for a three-run homer, Brian Jakubek went 2-3 with one run scored and Steve Pokopec went 2 for 3.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Jacobus 6, Felton 0 (6 innings): At Jacobus, Mike Crowe led the Jackals by throwing a a shutout, striking out six and walking one.

Also for Jacobus, Justin Kilpatrick went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI; Ben Kitzmiller went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI; and Brett Alaimo went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

For Felton, Kameron Bayman went 2 for 3, including a double, with one stolen base and Lee Kling went 2 for 3.

East Prospect 9, Conrads 4 (6 innings): At Conrads, Ryky Smith led the Pistons with two doubles, three RBIs, three runs scored and two walks.

Also for Prospect, Bren Taylor doubled with two runs scored, one RBI, two stolen bases and three walks, while Mark Schauren had two RBIs.

For Conrads, Nolan Boushell connected for a three-run homer, while Jay Cowan went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Hallam 6, Stewartstown 3: At Stewartstown, the Express led 6-0 after four innings and went on to capture the road victory.

Angel Matias led the Express by going 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Eric McNeil went 1 for 1 with two runs scored and three walks. Starting pitcher Matt Carta threw 5 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking four and allowing two runs to pick up the win.

For Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with one run scored.

York Township 2, Windsor 2 (suspended): At Windsor, the Cardinals plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead, but the visitors plated the equalizer in the top of the fifth.

Neither team could score in the sixth and the game was called in the top of the seventh. The game will be concluded at a date to be determined.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.