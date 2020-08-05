LOCAL BASEBALL: York Township pitcher throws shutout to end Windsor's 11-game win streak

STEVE HEISER

Windsor came into Wednesday's game at York Township riding an 11-game Susquehanna League winning streak.

James Striebig made sure that the Cardinals' victory surge didn't reach an even dozen at Shryock Field.

The Township pitcher threw a four-hit shutout in a 1-0 triumph over Windsor. Striebig struck out 10 and walked four on 118 pitches.

Windsor pitcher Zac Gettys was also stellar, hurling a complete game and not surrendering an earned run. He gave up two hits with 11 strikeouts and no walks. He needed just 82 pitches.

An error in the bottom of the third plated the game's only run.

There were no extra-base hits in the game and there weren't any players on either team with more than one hit.

Windsor fell to 15-4, while Township improved to 9-6.

OTHER

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 12, Conrads 0: At East Prospect, Dylan Stoops pitched a three-hit shutout to get the win, striking out 13 and walking one on 113 pitches.

According to the East Prospect GameChanger page, Stoops is 6-0 this season with 0.00 ERA. He's struck out 71 and walked six over 36 innings, allowing 17 hits.

The Pistons' offense was led by Bren Taylor (two hits, four RBIs), Ryan Smith (two hits, three RBIs, two runs), Mark Schauren (three hits, three RBIs, run) and Dalton Renn (three walks, hit, three runs).

East Prospect improved to 13-3. Conrads fell to 4-13.

Dillsburg 8, Pleasureville 3: At Pleasureville, Dillsburg rallied from a 3-1 hole after three innings to earn the win.

Joey Deluca (two hits, RBI, run), Cam Kearns (two hits, RBI), Jeremy Gilbert (hit, two RBIs) and Nick Kozain (hit, two runs, walk, RBI) led Dillsburg (5-13). Jam Heisey got the win, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs.

Pleasureville (7-12) was led by Landon Ness (two hits, RBI) and Tyler Wagner (two hits, run).

