LOCAL BASEBALL: First-place Jefferson continues on roll in Central League

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Since losing two straight in early July, the Jefferson Titans have gone on a major roll in the Central League.

The first-place Titans earned a 5-4 triumph at Vikings on Sunday afternoon to improve to 15-3-1 on the season. Jefferson, which has won four straight contests, now faces a pivotal contest at second-place Glen Rock on Tuesday.

Jefferson has gone 10-1-1 in its last dozen games.

In Sunday's win, Jefferson broke a 2-2 tie with three runs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-2 lead. The Titans then held off a Vikings rally in the bottom of the seventh.

Jordan Witmer (three hits, double, three RBIs), Scott Trail (three hits, two runs) and Tyler Troxel (three hits, RBI) paced Jefferson. Zach Reed pitched the final 1 2/3 hitless innings to get the win, surviving three walks.

Cole Bixler (two hits, two RBIs) and Juan Bernaldi (two hits, RBI) led Vikings (6-13).

On Saturday, Jefferson captured another one-run triumph, beating visiting Manchester in eight innings, 3-2. In Saturday's win, Brian Bossom pitched two innings of one-hit shutout relief to get the win. Jon Kibler went the first six innings, allowing two runs.

Witmer's RBI single gave Jefferson the win.

Jordan Nichols allowed two runs in seven innings in a no-decision for Manchester.

On Thursday, Jefferson stormed back to outslug visiting Dillsburg 11-7 in a game shortened to five innings because of darkness.

The Titans trailed 7-4 going into the bottom of the fourth, when they plated six runs to take the lead for good. Brodey Neveker led the Titans by going 2 for 3, including a three-run homer, finishing with four RBIs and two runs scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 8, Mechanicsburg 2: At Manchester, Cole Houser slugged three hits, including two doubles, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored to lead Manchester (10-8-1). Dale Houser (two hits, two RBIs), Logan Allison (two hits, run, two walks) and Brandon Wetzel (two hits, RBI) also excelled for Manchester. Kody Reeser got the win, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two runs. Michael Houseal went 1 1/3 hitless, scoreless innings in relief. Mechanicsburg fell to 11-7 after losing its sixth straight.

Mount Wolf 8, Dillsburg 3: At Mount Wolf on Saturday, Luke Turner had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs to power the Wolves. Mark Burnside (double, two RBIs, two runs), Danny Dierdorff (two hits, triple, two runs, RBI) and Jesse Sargen (two hits, double, run, two walks) also excelled for Mount Wolf, which got four innings of three-hit shutout relief from Joe Harris, who struck out six en route to the win.

Vikings 12, Stoverstown 6: At Stoverstown on Saturday, Grant Myers pounded two homers and drove in seven runs for Vikings, which also got two hits, two RBIs and a run scored from Trent Ketterman.

Stoverstown 4 Vikings 2: At Stoverstown on Saturday, Trevor Farrell pitched a no-hitter to get the win, striking out eight. Both runs, however, were earned. In the fourth, Vikings used a walk, a hit batsman, a wild pitch, a sac fly and an RBI grounder to plate both of its runs. Stoverstown’s Pete Capobianco doubled and drove in two runs.

Pleasureville 10, Mechanicsburg 5: At Pleasureville on Saturday, Tyler Wagner (two hits, three RBIs) and Landon Ness (two hits, RBI, run) paced the home team. Ness also pitched two innings of shutout, hitless relief.

Manchester 14, Stoverstown 2 (5 innings): At Manchester on Thursday, Cole Houser led the Indians by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and three runs scored.

Mount Wolf 12, Pleasureville 3 (5 innings): At Pleasureville on Thursday, Dan Westfall led the Wolves by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, one run scored and one walk.

Glen Rock 5, Vikings 4: At Glen Rock on Thursday, Nick Trey allowed one earned run over five innings in a win for the home team.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Stewartstown 7, Hallam 6: At Stewartstown, the Vets scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to walk away with the win, with Jesse Brittain's RBI single scoring the winning run. Brittain finished with two hits and two RBIs. The loss ended a three-game slide for the Vets (11-5). Other Stewartstown standouts were Ryan McMillan (three hits, two RBIs, run) and Cody Brittain (two hits, double, two runs, RBI). Hallam was paced by Joe Pietrobone (two hits, homer, three RBIs, run). Hallam (8-8) scored five runs in the top of the eighth to take a 6-5 lead, couldn't hold on.

East Prospect 12, Conrads 1: At East Prospect on Sunday, Bren Taylor had a homer and two doubles and finished with six RBIs and three runs scored for the Pistons (12-3), which also got a homer and two RBIs from Nick Lucky. Nick Kreider pitched a complete-game eight-hitter for the win, striking out four without a walk. Conrads fell to 3-12.

Windsor 9, Stewartstown 7 (10 innings): At Stewartstown on Saturday, the Cardinals earned a third-straight win over Stewartstown to improve to 15-3. Windsor trailed 7-1 before scoring three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings to force extra innings. Miguel Caceres-Ramirez (four hits, double, RBI, run), Grant Schwartz (three hits, two RBIs, run), Connor Dewees (three hits, two doubles, three RBIs) and Zac Gettys (two hits, double, three runs, RBI) led Windsor, which has won 11 straight.

East Prospect 16, York Township 3: At East Prospect on Saturday, Nick Lucky (homer, four RBIs, two runs), Dylan Stoops (three hits, three runs), Anthony Torreullas (two hits, three RBIs, two runs) and Jordan Higgins (homer, three RBIs, two runs) paced the Pistons. Terry Godfrey and Tyler Butcher combined on a six-hitter. Township fell to 8-6.

Hallam 10, Jacobus 6 (8 innings): At Jacobus on Saturday, Andrew Chronister (three hits, two runs, RBI), Colby Shimmel (three doubles, RBI, run) and Angel Matias (two hits, double, three RBIs, run) led Hallam. Shimmel also struck out six in two innings of hitless, shutout relief to get the win. Brett Alaimo had three hits, including a double, with two RBIs for Jacobus (1-9).

Conrads 8, Felton 5: At Conrads on Saturday, Kevin Keesey doubled and drove in three runs to power Conrads. Jayden Cowen doubled and drove in two runs. Josh Knaub pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs, to get the win. Felton fell to 2-15.

Windsor 4, Stewartstown 2: At Stewartstown on Thursday, a four-run seventh inning helped Windsor to the win. A two-out solo homer by Brandon White and an RBI double by Connor Dewees tied the game. That was followed by a two-run triple from Julian Bailey. Jordan Rhodes dominated Windsor’s lineup through the first 6 2/3 innings. The right-hander fanned 13 batters while allowing one hit over his first six frames. Windsor starter Hunter Sentz was similarly effective. Sentz allowed two hits, but four errors helped the Vets score a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth.

York Township 4, East Prospect 2: At Township on Thursday, the home team trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth when its plated three unanswered runs to take the lead for good. Tyler Page led the home team by starting on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out three, walking two and allowing one earned run to pick up the win. Also for Township, Micah Striebig went 3 for 3 with one RBI.

Hallam 11, Jacobus 6 (6 innings): At Jacobus on Thursday, Colby Shimmel led the Express by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with three RBIs.

Conrads 4, Felton 0: At Felton on Thursday, Trevor High (4 1/3 innings) and Jake Herr (1 2/3 innings) combined on a two-hit shutout. Jayden Cowen (three hits, triple, double, run scored) led the Conrads offense.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.