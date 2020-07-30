Susquehanna League hurler throws 141 pitches in complete-game win at PeoplesBank Park

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Felton's Robbie Wheelan threw 141 pitches in a complete-game win on Wednesday.

Felton earned a 3-2 triumph vs. Jacobus at PeoplesBank Park.

Wheelan struck out 14 and allowed three hits in the Mad Dogs' victory.

Robbie Wheelan put in a long evening on the mound on Wednesday.

In the end, however, it proved worth it.

Wheelan threw 141 pitches in a complete-game effort for Felton in a 3-2 Susquehanna League victory over Jacobus.

Wheelan struck out 14, walked five and allowed three hits for the Mad Dogs.

The game was played at PeoplesBank Park, the Atlantic League home of the York Revolution. The 2020 Atlantic League season has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. With no Revs' games at PeoplesBank Park this summer, the team has opened its 5,000-plus-seat facility to a series of sandlot games from the Central and Susquehanna leagues.

Felton plated an unearned run in the top of the seventh to break a 2-2 tie.

Felton produced just enough offense to get Wheelan the win, collecting six hits in all, including two each from Ben Rohrbaugh and Brandon Ritchey. Rohrbaugh and Ritchey each had an RBI. Blaise Tanner doubled and scored a run for Felton.

Mike Crowe pitched well for Jacobus, allowing six hits and one earned run over six innings, striking out four and walking none in a no-decision.

Trey Pridgen led the Jacobus offense with two hits, including a double, to go with an RBI and a run scored. Justin Kilpatrick doubled and drove in a run for Jacobus.

Felton improved to 2-13. Jacobus fell to 1-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.