LOCAL BASEBALL: Windsor, chasing first title since 1961, wins Susquehanna League showdown

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Windsor earned a 6-4 Susquehanna League baseball win vs. Stewartstown on Tuesday.

Windsor improved to 13-3, while Stewartstown fell to 10-3.

Zac Gettys got the win, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings.

Brandon White finished with two RBIs for the winners.

The Windsor Cardinals are trying to do something that the club hasn't done in nearly six decades.

Namely, win a Susquehanna League regular-season baseball championship.

The Cardinals took a big step toward that goal on Tuesday evening with a 6-4 triumph over visiting Stewartstown.

Windsor now stands at 13-3, while Stewartstown dropped to 10-3. Windsor has not claimed a regular-season Susquehanna League championship since 1961, when the Cardinals finished off a run of three league titles in four years. The Cardinals have not enjoyed a winning season since 2014.

The Cardinals, the Vets and the three-time defending champion East Prospect Pistons are in a pitched three-way battle for the league top spot in 2020. East Prospect improved to 10-2 on Tuesday with a 14-3 triumph at York Township.

In Windsor's win vs. Stewartstown, Zac Gettys picked up the pitching victory, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs. He struck out nine and walked one, while allowing eight hits. Tyler Stabley got the save with 1 1/3 hitless, shutout innings, striking out three without a walk.

Brandon White doubled and had two RBIs for the Cardinals, while Miguel Caceres-Ramirez doubled and scored two runs.

Stewartstown's offense was led by Jesse Brittain (two hits, double, two RBIs) and Cody Brittain (two hits, RBI, run). Cody Brittain also started on the mound for the Vets, allowing two earned runs over five innings, with 11 strikeouts, while allowing four hits and four walks. Cole Sinnott added an inning of relief, allowing zero earned runs while striking out three.

The Stewartstown defense let down the team's pitchers, committing eight errors, leading to four unearned runs.

The two teams will meet again Thursday evening at Stewartstown and Saturday afternoon at Windsor.

Pistons triumph: At York Township on Tuesday, Austin Denlinger led the Pistons with a triple, two doubles, a stolen base, two runs scored and two RBIs.

Also for Prospect, Anthony Torreullas had two doubles, four RBIs and one run scored and Ryky Smith had three runs scored, two RBIs and two walks. Dylan Stoops started the game for Prospect and threw five innings, striking out 11, walking one and allowing one hit to pick up the win.

For Township (7-5), Tyler Page tripled with two RBIs and one run scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Stoverstown 12, Mechanicsburg 5: At Mechanicsburg on Tuesday, Levi Krause led the Tigers by going 3 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Krause also threw a complete game, striking out four and walking two to pick up the win.

Also for Stoverstown (8-7), Zach Schuler went 2 for 5, including a double, with three RBIs; Joe Yourgal went 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored; Joe Capobianco went 2 for 4 with one run scored; and Austin Rickrode connected for a three-run homer and finished with four RBIs and two runs scored. Stoverstown's David Shroyer doubled with two runs scored and two RBIs.

For Mechanicsburg (11-4), Cole Wagner went 2 for 3, including a homer, with three RBIs and one run scored.

Pleasureville 9, Dillsburg 3: At Dillsburg on Tuesday, Landon Ness led the Hawks by going 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Pleasureville (6-9), Tyler Wagner went 3 for 4 with one run scored, one RBI and a stolen base; Alex Meyers went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and one run scored; Thomas Bramley doubled with two runs scored, two RBIs and three walks; and starting pitcher Cannon Maye threw six innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing one earned run to pick up the win.

For the Sox (4-11), Jeremey Gilbert went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs.

Vikings 8, Mount Wolf 0: At Mount Wolf on Tuesday, Allen Rohrbaugh led the Vikings by throwing a shutout, striking out five, walking one and allowing four singles to pick up the win.

Also for Vikings (5-10), Trent Ketterman went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, and Cole Bixler went 2 for 3 with two RBIs

For the Wolves (4-11-2), Danny Dierdorff went 3 for 3.

Vikings 11, Pleasureville 4: At Pleasureville on Monday, the visitors used a six-run sixth inning to erase a 4-3 deficit en route to the win.

Robbie Bertucio (two hits, run), Jerrin Toomey (hit, two runs) and Richard Santiago (two hits, double, run) each had two RBIs for the winners. Trent Ketterman and Mike Santiago each added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the winners. Ethan Zorbaugh pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win, allowing two earned runs.

Tyler Wagner had two RBIs and a run scored for Pleasureville.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.