LOCAL BASEBALL: Stoverstown pitcher Joe Yourgal cools off red-hot Jefferson outfit

Joe Yourgal pitched a five-hit shutout for Stoverstown on Sunday.

Yourgal's effort against Jefferson required just 72 pitches.

The loss ended Jefferson's seven-game unbeaten streak and four-game winning streak.

Joe Yourgal needed just 72 pitches to cool off a red-hot Jefferson team on Sunday afternoon.

Yourgal pitched a five-hit shutout to lead Stoverstown to a 1-0 Central League baseball victory over the visiting Titans. Yourgal struck out three without a walk.

The Titans came into the game riding a seven-game unbeaten streak and a four-game winning streak. Jefferson fell to 11-3-1 overall. Defending champion Stoverstown got to .500 at 7-7.

Pete Capobianco's third-inning RBI single plated the game's only run, scoring Brandon Warner.

AJ Cieslinski pitched a complete-game four-hitter for Jefferson, but took the loss. Jordan Witmer had three hits in a losing cause.

It was the second straight day that the two teams battled to a 1-0 verdict. Jefferson beat Stoverstown 1-0 on Saturday at Jefferson. In that game, Jon Kibler, Devon MacGregor and Sam Crater combined on a four-hit shutout, with Kibler going five innings, while MacGregor and Crater each went an inning. Trevor Farrell pitched a complete-game six-hitter for Stoverstown, striking out nine.

Also on Saturday, Jefferson beat visiting Mechanicsburg 7-0 in a battle of league leaders. The Titans got a five-hit shutout from Crater, who struck out 11 and walked one. Scott Trail led the Jefferson offense with two hits, including a double, and three RBIs.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Glen Rock 7, Mechanicsburg 6: At Glen Rock on Sunday, the home team jumped out to a 5-0 lead and held on to improve to 10-4. Mechanicsburg fell to 10-3. Justin Anderson (two hits, homer, two RBIs, run), Connor Hood (two hits, two RBIs) and Mason Heyne (two hits, run) led Glen Rock. Teed Wertz (double) had three RBIs for Mechanicsburg, while Cole Wagner had two RBIs. Jayson Kramer had two hits (including a double), two runs scored and an RBI for the Cardinals, while Jake Cunkle had two hits and two runs scored.

Pleasureville 2, Vikings 1: At Vikings on Sunday, Beau Burris and Cannon Maye combined on a two-hitter for Pleasureville (5-8). Burris went the first five innings to get the win, allowing one run on one hit, striking out seven and walking four. Maye hurled two shutout innings, allowing one hit and striking out three with two walks. Allen Rohrbaugh pitched a complete-game five-hitter for Vikings (3-10), striking out four and walking one, but took the loss.

Mount Wolf 4, Manchester 1: At Mount Wolf on Sunday, Donovan Oakes and Joe Harris combined on a four-hitter for the Wolves (4-10-2). Harris got the win with 2 2/3 innings of one-hit shutout relief. Manchester fell to 8-6-1.

Manchester 5, Dillsburg 4 (12 innings): At Manchester on Saturday, Jonah Latshaw's RBI bunt single ended a marathon game. Robbie Elzinga had two hits and two runs scored for the Indians. Eli Gross got the win with two innings of shutout relief. Manchester's Jordan Nichols added seven innings of one-run relief, striking out 12.

Stoverstown 7, Mount Wolf 2: At Stoverstown on Saturday, Levi Krause pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win. Matt Taylor had two RBIs for the winners. Mark Burnside had two RBIs for the Wolves.

Pleasureville 14, Glen Rock 5: At Pleasureville on Saturday, Ben Reed (four hits, double, five RBIs, two runs) and Thomas Bramley (three hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs) paced the Hawks.

Stoverstown 7, Dillsburg 2: At PeoplesBank Park on Thursday, Xavier Bonilla led the Tigers with a solo homer and a double. Also for the Tigers, Dalton Hoiles went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Austin Rickrode doubled with two RBIs and one run scored and pitchers Kyle Raubenstine and Daryl Harang combined on a three-hitter. They struck out five and walked three.

Jefferson 6, Mount Wolf 4: At Mount Wolf on Thursday, Joe Jasinski led the Titans by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for the Titans, Colin Porter went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Scott Trail went 2 for 3 and Brian Bossom threw a complete game, striking out eight, walking three and allowing six hits to pick up the win. For the Wolves, Jesse Sargen and Luke Turner each hit two-run homers.

Mechanicsburg 14, Vikings 3: At Mechanicsburg on Thursday, the Cardinals were led by Cole Wagner (three hits, homer, four RBIs, two runs), Josh Jamiolkowski (four hits, triple, double, three RBIs) and Jayson Kramer (two hits, homer, three RBIs, two runs). Hunter Merritt got the win, allowing three runs in six innings. Grant Myers slugged two solo homers for Vikings.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Stewartstown 4, York Township 2: At Stewartstown on Saturday, Cody Brittain got the win with 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief, striking out five without a walk. At the plate, Brittain was 3 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. For Township, Jon Karsos pitched a complete game, allowing one earned run with six strikeouts. Tyler Page went 3 for 3 with an RBI and run scored for Township. Stewartstown is now 10-2. Township fell to 7-4.

Windsor 6, Jacobus 3: At Jacobus on Saturday, the winners improved to 12-3. Tyler Myers pitched four innings and didn't give up an earned run, striking out five. Windsor's offense was led by Cole Daugherty (double, three RBIs), Tyler Stabley (two hits, RBI, run), Shawn Wilson (two hits, double, RBI), Matt Robinson (two hits, double, RBI, run) and Brandon White (two hits, run). Trey Pridgen (two hits, double, two RBIs) led Jacobus.

Windsor 7, Jacobus 3: At Jacobus on Saturday, in the completion of a suspended game, Shawn Wilson pitched five innings of four-hit shutout ball to get the win, striking out seven and walking one. Wilson also homered and had four RBIs, while Tyler Stabley homered and had three RBIs.

Stewartstown 9, York Township 1: At Stewartstown on Thursday, Stewartstown's Ryan McMillan went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Vets, Ryan Schubert went 2 for 3 with one run scored and Cole Sinnott threw a complete game, striking out six, walking four and allowing two hits. For Township, Thomas Golden homered.

Hallam 5, Conrads 2: At Hallam on Thursday, Alex Tucci led the Express with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored. Tucci also started the game on the mound, throwing four innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing two runs to pick up the win.

After taking role he never wanted, manager enjoys record-breaking success at East Prospect

East Prospect 15, Felton 0 (6 innings): At Felton on Thursday, Jordan Higgins led the Pistons (9-2) to the victory by going 3 for 3, including a three-run homer and a double, to go with three runs scored and six RBIs. Also for Prospect, Dylan Stoops went 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Mark Schauren went 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; and Anthony Torreullas went 3 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI.

Windsor 14, Jacobus 1 (5 innings): At Jacobus on Thursday, Mark Shoff pitched a four-hit complete game, allowing four hits and zero earned runs, striking out nine and walking one. Zac Gettys (two hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs), Cole Daugherty (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs), Grant Schwartz (homer, three RBIs) and Tyler Stabley (three hits, double, two RBIs, two runs) paced Windsor.

