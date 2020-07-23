LOCAL BASEBALL: Stoverstown looks right at home during victory at PeoplesBank Park

STEVE HEISER

Stoverstown captured a 7-2 win vs. Dillsburg on Thursday evening.

The Central League game was played at PeoplesBank Park.

Xavier Bonilla led the Tigers with a solo homer and a double.

Stoverstown looked right at home on Thursday night playing at PeoplesBank Park.

The defending Central League champion Tigers had been struggling a bit this season, but they seemed to get back on track playing in a professional ballpark.

The Tigers plated four runs in the bottom of the second to break an early 1-1 tie en route to a 7-2 triumph over Dillsburg at the home of the Atlantic League's York Revolution.

Xavier Bonilla led the Tigers with a solo homer and a double. Also for the Tigers, Dalton Hoiles went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Austin Rickrode doubled with two RBIs and one run scored and pitchers Kyle Raubenstine and Daryl Harang combined on a three-hitter. They struck out five and walked three.

For Dillsburg, Dalton Miller doubled.

Stoverstown improved to 5-6. Dillsburg fell to 4-9.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 6, Mount Wolf 4: At Mount Wolf, the Titans plated five runs in the top of the fifth to take a 6-2 lead and held on.

Joe Jasinski led the Titans by going 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored. Also for the Titans, Colin Porter went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Scott Trail went 2 for 3 and Brian Bossom threw a complete game, striking out eight, walking three and allowing six hits to pick up the win.

For the Wolves, Jesse Sargen and Luke Turner each hit two-run homers.

Jefferson is 9-2-1. Mount Wolf fell to 3-9-2.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Stewartstown 9, York Township 1: At Stewartstown, in a battle of Susquehanna League leaders, the Vets broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth, plating eight runs, to earn the win.

Stewartstown's Ryan McMillan went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with two RBIs and two runs scored. Also for the Vets, Ryan Schubert went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, Jere Preston scored two runs and picked up one RBI and Cole Sinnott threw a complete game, striking out six, walking four and allowing two hits.

For Township, Thomas Golden homered.

Stewartstown improved to 9-2. Township fell to 7-3.

Hallam 5, Conrads 2: At Hallam, Alex Tucci led the Express to the victory with two doubles, two RBIs and one run scored.

Tucci also started the game on the mound, throwing four innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing two runs to pick up the win.

Also for Hallam, Andrew Chronister went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI and one run scored; Dan Wecker went 2 for 3 with one run scored; and Colby Shimmel threw the final three innings, striking out six and walking one, while allowing two hits and no runs.

For Conrads, Sal D’Onofrio went 2 for 3, while Jordan King went 2 for 4, including a double.

Hallam is now 6-7. Conrads fell to 1-11.

East Prospect 15, Felton 0 (6 innings): At Felton, Jordan Higgins led the Pistons to the victory by going 3 for 3, including a three-run homer and a double, to go with three runs scored and six RBIs.

Also for Prospect, Dylan Stoops went 3 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Mark Schauren went 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; Anthony Torreullas went 3 for 5, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; and Nick Lucky went 1 for 2 and scored three runs.

For the Mad Dogs, Isaiah Shaeffer doubled.

Prospect improved to 9-2. Felton fell to 1-12.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.