LOCAL BASEBALL: East Prospect's Stoops, Manchester's Reeser continue to shine on mound

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Manchester's Kody Reeser and East Prospect's Dylan Stoops each earned pitching wins on Tuesday.

Each pitcher threw five-inning, two-hit shutouts in rain-shortened games.

Both pitchers are enjoying standout 2020 seasons on the mound.

Tuesday night, storms wiped out much of the York County baseball schedule.

Two games, however, did manage to make it into the record books, and both featured stellar — albeit rain-shortened — performances from a pair of pitchers enjoying standout seasons.

East Prospect's Dylan Stoops and Manchester's Kody Reeser each pitched five-inning, two-hit shutouts to lead their teams to victories.

At East Prospect, Stoops' effort helped the Pistons to a 12-0 Susquehanna League pounding of Felton. Stoops struck out 10 and walked none, allowing just two singles.

It was just the latest in a series of strong outings this season for Stoops. In four efforts in completed games covering 24 innings, the big left-hander is 4-0 and has yet to allow an earned run. He's struck out 47 and walked just four, while permitting only 13 hits.

At Manchester, Reeser led the Indians to a 2-0 Central League victory over rival Mount Wolf. The right-hander struck out out three, walked one and also allowed just two singles.

Like Stoops, Reeser has been dominant this season, piling up a 4-0 record with a 1.22 ERA, plus a save. In 23 innings, he's allowed 16 hits and nine walks, while striking out 25.

For Stoverstown and Jefferson, it's been a tale of two teams during the COVID-19 era

Nick Lucky led the Pistons' offense, going 2 for 2, including a two-run homer, to go with three runs scored, three RBIs and two walks. Also for Prospect, Dalton Renn had two doubles and a triple, with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Defending Susquehanna League champion East Prospect improved to 8-2, while Felton fell to 1-11. East Prospect, Stewartstown (8-2) and Windsor (9-3) are in a virtual tie for first place.

Like what you're reading?:Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Matt Jordan, meanwhile, went 2 for 2 to lead Manchester's attack.

For the Wolves, pitcher Mark Burnside was strong in defeat, throwing all five innings, striking out seven, walking one and allowing no earned runs, but took the loss.

Manchester improved to 7-5-1. Mount Wolf dropped to 3-8-2.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.