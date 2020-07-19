LOCAL BASEBALL: Stewartstown pitcher puts on marathon effort on sweltering day to earn win

STEVE HEISER

Stewartstown earned a 5-4, 13-inning win over Conrads on Sunday.

Cody Brittain went all 13 innings to get the win, throwing 162 pitches.

Brittain struck out 18 batters and also had two hits at the plate.

On a sweltering Sunday in southern York County, Cody Brittain pitched a complete game that will likely become a storied chapter in Susquehanna League baseball lore.

Brittain went all 13 innings, throwing 162 pitches, to give Stewartstown a 5-4 victory at Conrads. He struck out 18 and walked five.

The Vets improved to 8-2 on the season and are in the middle of a pitched battle for the Susquehanna lead with Windsor (9-3) and defending champion East Prospect (7-2).

Early on, it looked like the Vets were going to roll to a relatively easy win, taking a 4-0 lead into the bottom of the fifth. At that point, Brittain hadn't given up a hit. Conrads (1-10), however, refused to go easily, scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth and adding one more in the bottom of the seventh to force extra innings.

Ryan Schubert's solo homer in the 13th inning allowed Brittain to gain the win for his marathon effort. Schubert finished with three hits (including a double), three RBIs and a run scored. Stewartstown's Jesse Brittain added two hits, including a double, with two RBIs. Cody Brittain added two more hits, including a double, and a run scored.

Neco Lopez had a strong outing in relief for Conrads, going 6 1/3 shutout innings, allowing four hits and zero walks, while striking out nine in a no-decision. Jordan King had a two-run triple for Conrads, while Brandon Walters had two hits, including a double, with an RBI and run scored.

OTHER

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

Stewartstown 2, Conrads 0: At Stewartstown on Thursday, Cole Sinnott led the Vets to the home victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out three and walking four. Stewartstown's Cody Brittain had a solo homer.

York Township 12, Felton 2: At Felton on Saturday, Roberto Barranca belted three hits, including two homers, and drove in six runs to power Township (7-2). Barranca also scored three runs. Tyler Pages also hit two homers with three RBIs and two runs scored. Jon Karsos got the win, pitching five innings of two-hit shutout ball, striking out four. Felton fell to 1-10.

Windsor 3, Hallam 2: At Windsor on Thursday, Zac Gettys threw a complete game on the mound to lead the Cardinals (9-3). Gettys struck out 10 and walked one, while allowing eight hits and two earned runs. Windsor's Brandon White went 3 for 4, including a two-out game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh. White also connected for a two-run homer. Eric McNeil went 3 for 3, including two RBIs, for Hallam (5-7).

York Township 7, Felton 0: At Felton on Thursday, Bryce Eberly led the visitors by starting the game and throwing five innings, striking out eight, walking four and allowing three hits to pick up the win. Tyler Page had a three-run homer.

CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 4, Vikings 3: At Vikings on Saturday, a four-run fifth inning carried Manchester (6-5-1) to the win. Adam Kipp's two-run single was the big blow. Jordan Nichols allowed one earned run in five innings to get the win, striking out 11. Cole Bixler had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs for Vikings (3-8).

Glen Rock 13, Mount Wolf 2: At Glen Rock on Saturday, Connor Hood had four hits, including a double, to lead an 18-hit attack for Glen Rock (8-3). Hood scored a run and drove in a run. Brendan Martin added three hits, including two doubles, to go with three RBIs and two runs scored. Alex Coombes got the win, going 5 2/3 innings and allowing two earned runs. Mount Wolf fell to 3-7-2.

Jefferson 11, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville on Saturday, Zach Reed, Brian Bossom and Zachary Kauffman combined on a four-hit shutout for Jefferson (8-2-1). Sam Crater led Jefferson's offense with three hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Tyler Troxel had two hits, including a homer, with an RBI and two runs scored. Pleasureville is 3-8.

Mechanicsburg 2, Dillsburg 1: At Mechanicsburg on Saturday, Luke Blasick pitched a complete-game seven-hitter to get the win, striking out seven for Mechanicsburg (9-1). Dillsburg's Justin Charles pitched a complete-game five-hitter, striking out eight. Mechanicsburg's Maika Nui had two homers. Toby Sponseller had two hits, including a homer for Dillsburg (4-8).

Glen Rock 3, Stoverstown 0: At Glen Rock on Thursday, Zack McGillin and Luke Knott combined on a one-hit shutout. McGillin started the game and threw four innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing no hits. Knott threw the final three innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing one single. Zach Schuler's fifth-inning single broke up the no-hit bid. For Stoverstown, Trevor Farrell threw a complete game, striking out five and walking three, while allowing five hits and two earned runs.

Pleasureville 6, Manchester 5: At Pleasureville on Thursday, Thomas Brandley connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hawks a walk-off victory. For the game, Brandley went 3 for 4 and collected five RBIs. For Manchester, Austin Allison went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs.

Vikings 8, Dillsburg 2: At Dillsburg on Thursday, Allen Rohrbaugh pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win, striking out eight and walking two. Marcus Hill had three hits for the winners, including a triple, with an RBI and two runs scored.

Mechanicsburg 4, Mount Wolf 1: At Mount Wolf on Thursday, Brady Ebbert went 2 for 2, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cardinals.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.