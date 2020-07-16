LOCAL BASEBALL: Two pitchers combine on one-hit shutout to lead Glen Rock over Stoverstown

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Zack McGillin and Luke Knott combined on a one-hit shutout to lead Glen Rock to a 3-0 Central League baseball triumph over visiting Stoverstown on Thursday evening.

McGillin started the game and threw four innings, striking out five, walking three and allowing no hits. Knott threw the final three innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing one single.

Zach Schuler's fifth-inning single broke up the no-hit bid.

At the plate for Glen Rock (7-3), Nick Trey went 2 was 2, while Connor Hood went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.

For Stoverstown, Trevor Farrell threw a complete game, striking out five and walking three, while allowing five hits, and two earned runs.

Defending champion Stoverstown fell to 4-6.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Pleasureville 6, Manchester 5: At Pleasureville, Thomas Brandley connected for a three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh to give the Hawks a walk-off victory.

For the game, Brandley went 3 for 4 and collected five RBIs. Also for Pleasureville (3-7), Ben Reed went 2 for 4 with one run scored, while relief pitcher Cannon Maye threw the final 1 2/3 innings, striking out two and walking one, while allowing no runs and one hit to pick up the win.

For Manchester (5-5-1), Austin Allison went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two RBIs, while Jonah Latshaw went 2 for 2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Dale Houser doubled with two runs scored.

Mechanicsburg 4, Mount Wolf 1: At Mount Wolf, Brady Ebbert went 2 for 2, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored to lead the Cardinals.

Also for Mechanicsburg (8-1), Jayson Kramer went 2 for 3, while Justin Williams doubled with two RBIs.

For the Wolves (3-6-2), Mark Burnside went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Danny Dierdorff went 2 for 3 and Luke Turner went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

Vikings 8, Dillsburg 2: At Dillsburg, Allen Rohrbaugh pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win, striking out eight and walking two.

Marcus Hill had three hits for the winners, including a triple, with an RBI and two runs scored. Trent Ketterman added two hits, including a double, with an RBI and run scored. Richard Santiago collected two hits and two runs scored, while Grant Myers banged two hits.

For Dillsburg, Toby Sponseller doubled and tripled with an RBI and run scored.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Stewartstown 2, Conrads 0: At Stewartstown, Cole Sinnott led the Vets to the home victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out three and walking four.

Stewartstown's Cody Brittain had a solo homer.

For Conrads, pitchers Trevor High and Steven Lehman combined for two strikeouts, two walks and four hits allowed in the losing effort.

Stewartstown improved to 7-2. Conrads fell to 1-9.

Windsor 3, Hallam 2: At Windsor, Zac Gettys threw a complete game on the mound to lead the Cardinals.

Gettys struck out 10 and walked one, while allowing eight hits and two earned runs.

Windsor's Brandon White went 3 for 4, including a two-out game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh to score Kyle Daugherty. White also connected for a two-run homer in the bottom of the third.

Windsor (9-3) also received offensive support at the plate from Julian Bailey, who went 2 for 3, while Miguel Caceres-Ramirez went 2 for 4.

For Hallam (5-7), Alex Tucci started the game on the mound, throwing six innings, striking out seven and walking none, while allowing nine hits and two earned runs. Hallam's Eric McNeil went 3 for 3, including two RBIs.

York Township 7, Felton 0: At Felton, Bryce Eberly led the visitors to the victory by starting the game and throwing five innings, striking out eight, walking four and allowing three hits to pick up the win.

Also for Township (6-2), Andy Freeburger went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, Zach Ness went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Matt Attig went 2 for 4 with one RBI, Tyler Page had a three-run homer and Roberto Barranca doubled with two runs scored.

Felton fell to 1-9.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. David VanO'Linda contributed to this report.