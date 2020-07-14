LOCAL BASEBALL: Stewartstown pitcher strikes out 13 in a one-hit shutout performances

STEVE HEISER

Jordan Rhodes put on a dominant pitching performance for Stewartstown on Tuesday night.

Rhodes struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout performance in a 4-0 triumph at Conrads in Susquehanna League baseball action.

Stewartstown improved to 6-2 on the season.

The Conrads offense was powered by Jesse Brittain (two-run homer, solo homer) and Ryan Schubert (solo homer).

For Conrads, Brandon Walters started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, striking out 12, walking five and allowing three runs.

Conrads fell to 1-8.

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

Windsor 8, Hallam 0: At Hallam, Grant Schwartz led the Cardinals to the road victory by belting a two-run homer and a double, while collecting four RBIs.

Also for Windsor (8-3), Zac Gettys went 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and two RBIs; Cole Daugherty went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI; and starting pitcher Hunter Sentz threw six shutout innings, striking out five and walking three, while allowing three hits to pick up the win.

For the Express (5-6), Evan Rischell went 3 for 4, including two doubles, while relief pitcher Brendon Delridge threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out six, walking none and allowing one run on two hits.

York Township 12, Felton 1: At Township, James Striebig and Harry Prince combined to throw a one-hitter.

Striebig started, throwing five innings and striking out four, while walking none and allowing one hit. Prince threw the final two innings, striking out six and walking none, while allowing no hits and one run. Township's Drew Mummau slugged a two-run homer and a double, finishing with three RBIs and two runs scored, Striebig also had two RBIs, two runs scored and two walks.

Township improved to 5-2.

CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Dillsburg 6, Stoverstown 4: At Dillsburg, Toby Sponseller led the home team by going 2 for 3, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Also for Dillsburg (4-6), Clayton Haak went 2 for 3 with one run scored, while Tyler Gerber doubled with two RBIs.

For the Tigers (4-5), Levi Krause had a solo homer and a double, with two RBIs and one run scored, while Owen Sporer went 1 for 2, with two runs scored and two stolen bases.

Glen Rock 7, Manchester 1: At Manchester, the visitors plated five runs in the top of the seventh to break the game open.

Glen Rock pitchers Jeff Noss and Dan Rogers combined to allow five hits and two walks, while striking out three.

The Glen Rock offense was led by Connor Hood (2 for 3, triple, two RBIs), Nick Trey (2 for 2, two runs scored) and Scott Merkle (triple, one run, two RBIs). Glen Rock is 6-3.

For the Indians (5-4-1), Michael Houseal threw six innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing four hits and two runs.

Mount Wolf 2, Jefferson 2 (10 Innings, Tie): At Jefferson, the home team trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, when Steve Gentile singled with two outs to score Tyler Troxel from third to tie the game, sending the contest into extra innings.

Neither team was able to plate another run, so the game will count in the standings as a tie, giving each team one point.

For Jefferson (7-2-1), Troxel went 2 for 4, including a double, while pitcher Sam Crater threw a complete game, striking out 15, walking one and allowing eight hits.

For the Wolves (3-5-2), Luke Turner went 2 for 4, including a double, while starting pitcher Joe Harris threw seven innings, striking out seven, walking three and allowing five hits. Relief pitcher Robert Chaney threw three innings, striking out two, walking none and allowing two hits.

