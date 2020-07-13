Pitching on Revs' mound, Hallam's Colby Shimmel enjoys second consecutive dominant effort

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Hallam earned a 3-0 Susquehanna League win vs. Conrads on Monday.

The game was held at PeoplesBank Park, the home of the York Revolution.

Hallam's Colby Shimmel pitched a shutout, striking out nine and walking one.

In his last two starts spanning 14 innings, Shimmel has fanned 24 and allowed one run.

After a somewhat rocky June, Colby Shimmel is enjoying a dominant July.

The Hallam right-hander was outstanding for a second consecutive start on Monday night during a 3-0 Susquehanna League victory vs. Conrads.

Shimmel's Monday effort was made even more special because it came on a mound at a professional ballpark. The game was played at PeoplesBank Park, home of the York Revolution. The game was originally scheduled for July 8, but was rained out.

Monday's contest is one of a number of local sandlot games to be played at the Revs' stadium this summer. The Atlantic League season, and the Revs' schedule, was wiped out earlier this summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-foot, 5-inch, 215-pound Shimmel entered July at 0-2 with a 6.36 ERA. Since the calendar turned, however, the Eastern York High School graduate has been stellar. In two July starts, Shimmel is now 2-0 with two complete games. He's struck out 24 over 14 innings while allowing only three walks and just one earned run. His July ERA is 0.50.

Shimmel has pitched on the NCAA Division II level with Barton College in Wilson, North Carolina.

Monday, Shimmel struck out nine and walked one over seven innings in a shutout effort vs. Conrads. He gave up seven hits.

The Hallam offense, meanwhile, produced just four hits on Monday, but the Express scraped together three runs to earn the win. Kerry Clark led Hallam with two hits and a run scored. Eric McNeil added a hit, an RBI and run scored. Shimmel helped his own cause with a hit and a run scored. Angel Matias and Zach Zambito had the other RBIs for Hallam.

Andrew Ross gave Conrads a strong outing in relief of starter Randy Stewart. Ross went 2 2/3 shutout innings, allowing one hit and zero walks, while striking out three.

Josh Knaub, Nolan Boushell and Jayden Cowan each doubled for Conrads.

Hallam is now 5-5 on the season, while Conrads fell to 1-7.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.