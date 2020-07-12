SUSQUEHANNA BASEBALL: East Prospect takes 2 of 3 vs. Stewartstown in battle of leaders

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Susquehanna League leaders East Prospect and Stewartstown faced off three times from Thursday through Saturday, with the Pistons winning two of the three battles to take over first place.

East Prospect walked off with a 7-6 victory on Thursday. On Saturday, the Pistons grabbed a 16-0 victory, while Stewartstown grabbed a 4-1 win.

Defending champion East Prospect now stands at 7-2 and is alone in first place, Stewartstown is 5-2.

Thursday, Nick Lucky’s one-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh clinched the Pistons' victory. Lucky also doubled and scored two runs scored.

In Prospect's 16-0 victory, Dylan Stoops pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out 12 and walking one. Austin Denlinger, Ryky Smith and Anthony Torreullas each had three RBIs.

In Stewartstown's 4-1 win, Cody Brittain pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 13 and walking four. Ryan McMillan had two hits and two RBIs for the Vets in the win.

OTHER

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

Felton 5, Hallam 3: At Hallam on Saturday, Brandon Ritchey doubled and drove in two runs for Felton. Kameron Bayman pitched 4 2/3 innings of three-hit, one-run ball to get the win.

Hallam 5, Felton 0: At Hallam on Thursday, Alex Tucci pitched a complete-game seven-hitter, striking out eight without a walk. Colby Shimmel and Dan Wecker each homered with two RBIs for the Express.

Windsor 9, Conrads 3: At Conrads on Thursday, the Cardinals broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning, plating six runs to take the lead for good. Hunter Sentz hit a two-run single in the big inning, while Julian Bailey capped off the scoring with a three-run homer. Also for Windsor (6-3), Matt Robinson went 3 for 4 with one run scored.

