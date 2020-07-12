CENTRAL BASEBALL: Allison brothers power Manchester to win over Stoverstown

STEVE HEISER

The Allison brothers put on an offensive show on Sunday to lead Manchester to a 10-4 victory at Stoverstown in Central League baseball action.

Logan Allison led the way for the Indians, going 3 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and three runs scored. Austin Allison added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Both Allisons also walked.

Dale Houser (two hits, three runs, RBI), Jonah Latshaw (two hits, three runs), Adam Kipp (two RBIs) and Brandon Wetzel (two hits) also excelled for Manchester's 13-hit attack.

Mike Baker pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win, striking out seven and walking three.

Xavier Bonilla powered Stoverstown with a homer and a double, to go with all four of his team's RBIs and a run scored.

Manchester improved to 5-3-1, while defending champion Stoverstown fell to 4-4.

Manchester also earned a 4-3 win over Vikings on Saturday, when Jordan Nichols pitched a complete-game six-hitter, allowing one earned run while striking out 11 to get the win. Adam Kipp tripled and had two RBIs for the winners. Jake Kurtz pitched a complete game in the loss.

SUSQUEHANNA BASEBALL: East Prospect takes 2 of 3 vs. Stewartstown in battle of leaders

The Indians weren't quite as fortunate on Thursday when they fell at first-place Mechanicsburg, 10-7. Ryan Gray led the winners with a triple, two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored. Manchester was paced by Cole Houser (two hits, homer, four RBIs, run), Dale Houser (homer, three RBIs, two runs) and Latshaw (three hits, run). Mechanisburg is 6-1 through Sunday's action.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Jefferson 6, Dillsburg 5: At Jefferson on Sunday, the home team trailed 5-3 going into the bottom of the sixth, when it plated three unanswered runs to take the lead for good. Tyler Troxel (two hits, two runs, one RBI) and Dylan Shaffer (two hits, run) led Jefferson (7-2). For the visitors, Toby Sponseller went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, while Chad Speiser went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and one run scored.

Mount Wolf 3, Pleasureville 2: At Mount Wolf on Sunday, Kevin Ehrman led the Wolves by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking three and allowing no earned runs. Danny Dierdorff (two hits, two RBIs) led the Wolves' offense.

Glen Rock 8, Vikings 2: At Shiloh on Sunday, Steve Cooke threw a complete game to get the win, striking out six, walking one and allowing four hits. Glen Rock improved to 5-3 with the win.

Jefferson 4, Pleasureville 1: At Jefferson on Saturday, Brian Bossom got the win, going 5 1/3 innings and allowing five hits and one run. Colin Porter led Jefferson's offense with two hits, including a double, to go with two RBIs and a run scored. Brandon Kennedy pitched a complete game in the loss.

Glen Rock 3, Mount Wolf 2: At Mount Wolf on Saturday, a three-run fifth inning carried Glen Rock to the win. James Wiercinski pitched a complete-game six-hitter to get the win, striking out 10. Mark Burnside pitched a complete game for Mount Wolf.

Mechanicsburg 4, Dillsburg 3: At Dillsburg on Saturday, Hunter Merritt pitched a complete-game four-hitter to get the win. Justin Charles pitched a complete game for Dillsburg, allowing two earned runs.

Pleasureville 7, Stoverstown 0: At Pleasureville on Thursday, the Hawks (2-5) used three pitchers to hold the visiting Tigers scoreless and capture the victory. Josh Marquard started the game on the mound, throwing three scoreless innings, while Landon Ness pitched the next two innings. Alex Meyers fired the final two innings.

Vikings 5, Jefferson 4: At Jefferson on Thursday, the Vikings led 5-0 after four innings and hung on for the road victory. Marcus Hill led Vikings (2-4) by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs. Also for Vikings, Brock Gladfelter went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Grant Myers went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Jerrin Toomey scored two runs and walked three times and relief pitcher Matt Knisley pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one, while allowing no runs and two hits. For Jefferson (5-2), Aaron Becker went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI.

Dillsburg 3, Glen Rock 0: At Glen Rock on Thursday, Dan Leithoff pitched a five-hit shutout, striking out six. Dalton Miller doubled and drove in two runs for Dillsburg.

