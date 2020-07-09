LOCAL BASEBALL: East Prospect walks off with showdown Susquehanna win over Stewartstown

STAFF REPORT

East Prospect walked off with a thrilling showdown victory over visiting Stewartstown on Thursday night in a battle of Susquehanna League leaders.

Nick Lucky’s one-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh inning clinched the victory for the defending champion Pistons, who improved to 6-1. Stewartstown fell to 4-1.

Lucky also doubled and scored two runs scored.

Also for East Prospect, Anthony Torreullas had a solo homer, Dylan Stoops went 1 for 2 with two runs scored and Bren Taylor collected two RBIs.

For Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Matt Buckery went 2 for 2 with one run scored and Jason Mitchell had a solo homer and scored two runs.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Windsor 9, Conrads 3: At Conrads, the Cardinals broke a 3-3 tie in the top of the seventh inning, plating six runs to take the lead for good.

Brandon White stole home to plate the eventual game-winning run. Also in the big inning, Hunter Sentz hit a two-run single, while Julian Bailey capped off the scoring with a three-run homer.

Also for Windsor (6-3), Matt Robinson went 3 for 4 with one run scored; Zac Gettys went 2 for 4, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI; and Grant Schwartz hit a solo homer.

For Conrads (1-5), Jordan King went 2 for 3, including a double, while Joe Munoz went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Pleasureville 7, Stoverstown 0: At Pleasureville, the Hawks (2-5) used three pitchers to hold the visiting Tigers scoreless and capture the victory.

Josh Marquard started the game on the mound, throwing three scoreless innings, striking out two, walking one and allowing two hits, while Landon Ness pitched the next two innings, striking out one and walking one, allowing two hits. Alex Meyers fired the final two innings, striking out the side in both, with no hits allowed.

The Pleasureville attack was led by Spencer Butz (1 for 1, two runs, one RBI, two walks) and Grant Smeltzer (1 for 2, two RBIs).

For Stoverstown (4-3), Levi Krause went 1 for 3 with a stolen base.

Vikings 5, Jefferson 4: At Jefferson, the Vikings led 5-0 after four innings and hung on for the road victory.

Marcus Hill led Vikings (2-4) by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs. Also for Vikings, Brock Gladfelter went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Grant Myers went 2 for 3 with one run scored, Jerrin Toomey scored two runs and walked three times and relief pitcher Matt Knisley pitched the final 2 1/3 innings, striking out four and walking one, while allowing no runs and two hits.

For Jefferson (5-2), Aaron Becker went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, while Steve Gentile doubled with one RBI and one run scored.