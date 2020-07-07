LOCAL BASEBALL: Manchester enjoys easy win during lone appearance at PeoplesBank Park

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Manchester rolled to a 17-0 win vs. Dillsburg in Central League action on Tuesday.

It was Manchester's lone 2020 appearance at PeoplesBank Park.

Manchester starting pitcher Kody Reeser threw six shutout innings to get the win.

It’s easy to understand why Manchester skipper Dave Miller would like to see his Indians play more often this summer at PeoplesBank Park.

Unfortunately for Miller, a trip back to the home of the York Revolution is not in the cards.

Scheduled to play just one time at the Atlantic League venue, Manchester took full advantage of its lone chance this season to play on a professional field Tuesday evening.

Getting plenty of help from Dillsburg, the Indians raced out to a big lead early and never were challenged in a 17-0 Central League triumph.

With the aid of six walks and three hit batters, Manchester tallied 11 runs in the top of the first inning against three different Sox pitchers.

That was plenty good enough for Indians starter Kody Reeser. The Towson University standout shut down the Dillsburg lineup over six scoreless innings to pick up the victory.

“We might,” Miller said when asked if he’d like to play all of his home games this year at PBP.

The only thing that Miller didn’t like was that the stands behind the visitors dugout up the third base line were roped off. Thus, the nearly 250 fans in attendance weren’t able to interact with the manager in the way he jokingly envisioned.

“Yeah, I was waiting for the line of fans looking for my autograph,” he said with a laugh. “But in all seriousness, I hope tonight was a true indication of what we can do the rest of the season.”

Dillsburg starter Dalton Miller had trouble finding the strike zone during his brief outing. The southpaw hit the leadoff hitter before walking the next two batters. Another hit by pitch was followed by a walk, which ended Miller’s outing.

Only a few of Miller’s offerings were particularly close the zone. The Manchester lineup didn’t swing at a single pitch before Miller was pulled. It wasn’t until the No. 8 hitter, when Robbie Elzinga popped out to first, that an Indians batter actually made contact with a pitch.

“We have a good lineup,” Miller said of his team, which improved to 3-2-1. “We have a lot of good players and I have some guys on the bench that are behind our starters and tonight was a good chance to get them a chance to play.”

It was fortunate for Miller that none of the seven different players in his lineup that were hit by pitches Tuesday suffered any serious injuries. So the substitutes that he employed were done so by his choice and not by necessity.

So, too, was his decision to pull Reeser after six strong frames.

“He threw 90 pitches and he was where he needed to be,” Miller said. “That’s why he’s playing at a D-I school and getting some scholarship money to play. He did the job, so it was fun tonight.”

Manchester’s Austin Allison drove in two runs in the first inning with a single, the only hit in the opening frame that the Indians collected.

Dillsburg fell to 2-4.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Glen Rock 5, Pleasureville 0: At Glen Rock, Connor Hood led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 4, including a double, with one run.

Also for Glen Rock (3-2), Scott Merkel went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, while Jonathan Lugo doubled with one run scored. Spencer Butz connected for the lone single for the Hawks (1-5), going 1 for 2.

Stoverstown 8, Mount Wolf 3: At Mount Wolf, the Tigers plated seven unanswered runs in the final two innings to take the lead and capture the road victory.

Zach Schuler led the visitors (4-2) with a homer, three runs scored and two RBIs. Also for the Tigers, Nick Spangler went 2 for 4 with one RBI and one run scored; Owen Sporer went 1 for 1 with two runs scored, one RBI and one stolen base; and Levi Krause doubled with two RBIs. Trevor Ferrell started the game on the mound for Stoverstown, throwing five innings while striking out four, walking four and allowing five hits to pick up the win. Krause threw the final two innings, striking out three, walking one and allowing no runs.

For the Wolves (2-4-1), Grant Hoover went 3 for 4, including a double and a homer, with two RBIs. Teammate Andrew Srebroski doubled.

Mechanicsburg 5, Jefferson 4: At Mechanicsburg, the Cardinals plated a walk-off run in the bottom of the seventh to capture the home victory.

Justin Williams led the Cardinals (4-1), going 3 for 3 with two runs scored, while Ryan Gray had two doubles and two RBIs.

For Jefferson (5-1), Tyler Troxel went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, while Brodey Neveker went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

Stewartstown 4, Jacobus 1: At Stewartstown, Jason Mitchell and Cody Brittain combined on the mound to strike out five, walk two and allow four hits to lead the home team (4-0) to the victory.

Mitchell also went 2 for 3 with one RBI, while Brittain had two stolen bases. Jesse Brittain went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

For the Jackals (1-3), Zac Ketterman went 2 for 2, including a double, while Brett Alaino had a solo homer.

York Township 10, Conrads 2 (6 Innings): At Conrads, Tyler Page led the visitors to the victory by going 2 for 2, including a double, with two runs scored, two RBIs and two walks.

Page also started on the mound, throwing five innings, striking out nine, walking two and allowing two runs to pick up the win. Also for Township (4-2), Dennis Porter went 1 for 2 with two RBIs, two walks and one run scored; Matt Attig went 1 for 2 with two RBIs; and Andy Freeburger doubled with two runs scored.

For Conrads (1-4), Sal D’Onofrio went 2 for 2 with one run scored, while Travis Hake connected for a two-run homer.

East Prospect 3, Hallam 3 (suspended): At East Prospect, the Pistons led 3-1 after five innings, but the Express plated two runs in the top of the sixth to tie the game.

After eight innings of play, neither team could plate another run and the game was stopped because of darkness. The game will be concluded at a date and time to be determined.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.