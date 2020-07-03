LOCAL BASEBALL: Sam Crater's strong outing helps Jefferson move to 5-0 in Central League

STAFF REPORT

Jefferson earned a 5-3 baseball win over Manchester on Thursday.

The Titans improved to 5-0 on the season in the Central League.

Sam Crater got the win, pitching a complete game. He struck out seven.

Jefferson continued its unbeaten run in early-season Central League baseball action on Thursday evening with a 5-3 triumph at Manchester.

The Titans jumped out to a 5-0 lead after 5 1/2 innings and then held on for the win to improve to 5-0 on the season. First-place Jefferson is the only unbeaten team in the Central League.

Sam Crater led the visitors by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing one earned run. Crater also went 2 for 3 at the plate with two runs scored.

Jefferson also got good offensive games from Jordan Witmer (two hits, two-run homer, three RBIs), Scott Trail (two hits, double, run scored, RBI) and Ross Drawbaugh (triple, RBI).

For the Indians (2-2-1), Logan Allison tripled with one run scored and one RBI, while Jonah Latshaw doubled with a run scored.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Mechanicsburg 6, Pleasureville 1: At Mechanicsburg, Jayson Kramer led the Cardinals to the victory by going 3 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored.

Also excelling for Mechanicsburg (3-1) were Jon Mayer and Teed Wertz, who each went 2 for 3 with one run scored and one RBI, while Cole Wagner went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

For the Hawks (1-4), Thomas Bramley went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

Dillsburg 10, Mount Wolf 2: At Dillsburg, Toby Sponseller led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 4, including a homer, with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Also shining for Dillsburg (2-3) were Dalton Miller (two hits, double, two runs scored), Cam Kerns (two hits, run scored) and pitcher Justin Charles (complete game, 10 strikeouts, three walks, one earned run).

For the Wolves (2-3-1), Grant Hoover homered, while Steve Pokopec doubled.

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAME

East Prospect 10, Felton 4: At Felton, Nick Lucky led the Pistons (5-1) to the road victory by going 3 for 5, including an inside-the-park grand slam and a two-run inside-the-park homer. He finished with seven RBIs.

Also excelling for Prospect were Devin Strickler (two hits, three runs scored, RBI, two walks), Dylan Stoops (two hits, RBI), Dalton Renn (two hits, homer) and relief pitcher Tyler Butcher (seven strikeouts, two walks, four innings).

For the Mad Dogs (0-4), Kameron Bayman went 3 for 3, including a double, with four RBIs. Teammate Cole Bankert went 2 for 4 with one run scored.