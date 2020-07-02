LOCAL BASEBALL: Longtime rivals Mount Wolf, Manchester battle to Central League deadlock

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Manchester and Mount Wolf battled to a 5-5 Central League tie on Wednesday.

Mount Wolf scored a run in the bottom of the seventh to forge the deadlock.

Zac Gettys' two-run, two-out double in the bottom of the seventh gave Windsor a win.

Two longtime Central League rivals settled for a tie on Wednesday night.

Mount Wolf plated a run in the bottom of the seventh to forge a 5-5 deadlock against visiting Manchester and that's the way the game ended when darkness fell.

The Wolves are now 2-2-1. Manchester is 2-1-1.

Luke Turner (two hits, RBI, run), Danny Dierdorff (two hits, run), Matthew Drenchko (double, two RBIs) and Steve Pokopec (double, RBI, run) paced the Wolves' offense. Mount Wolf's Robert Chaney added two hitless, scoreless innings of relief, striking out three and walking one.

LOCAL BASEBALL: 'Ferocious comeback' helps Stewartstown move to 3-0 in Susquehanna League

Manchester plated three first-inning runs, but couldn't hold on to the lead. The visitors were led by Austin Allison (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Adam Kipp (two hits, double, two RBIs) and Logan Allison (double, RBI, run). Kenny Kopp pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAME

Vikings 11, Dillsburg 0: At Vikings, in a game from Tuesday, Matt Knisley pitched a four-hit shutout, striking out two and walking one.

The Vikings offense was led by Colton Kubicki (two hits, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Trent Ketterman (two hits, two runs, RBI), Anthony Kahley (two runs, two RBIs), Chase James (two runs, two walks, RBI), Corey Wise (two RBIs), Grant Myers (two RBIs) and Robbie Bertucio (two runs). The winners improved to 1-4.

Toby Sponseller pitched three innings of one-hit shutout relief for Dillsburg (1-3). Jeremy Gilbert had two of Dillsburg's hits, including a double.

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAME

Windsor 4, Conrads 3: At Windsor, the home team scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to earn the win on Wednesday.

Zac Gettys' two-out, two-run double gave Windsor the walk-off win. The seventh-inning rally started with two outs and no one on base. Gettys finished with two hits for Windsor, which improved to 4-2.

Windsor's other offensive leader was Connor Dewees, who had two hits and two runs scored.

Tyler Stabley got the win in relief, retiring the final two batters in the top of the seventh. Gettys started and went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs. He struck out seven and walked two.

Travis Hake had two hits for Conrads. Nolan Boushell added two walks, a hit, an RBI and a run scored for Conrads. Ivan Vukovic gave Conrads (1-3) a strong start, allowing one run and four hits over five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.