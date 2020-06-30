LOCAL BASEBALL: 'Ferocious comeback' helps Stewartstown move to 3-0 in Susquehanna League

RYAN VANDERSLOOT

Stewartstown rallied for a 7-6 victory over Jacobus on Tuesday evening.

The win helped Stewartstown improve to 3-0 in Susquehanna League baseball action.

Stewartstown trailed 6-1 entering the bottom of the sixth before rallying to win.

STEWARTSTOWN — Cody Brittain and Jere Preston are just two parts of an up-and-coming Stewartstown baseball team.

Still, it was fitting for the Vets that those two players were at the plate with the game on the line.

Trailing by two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Tuesday evening against visiting Jacobus, Brittain smoked a two-run double to even the score.

After taking a strike on his first pitch — a call that Preston disagreed with — the Vets' longest-tenured player shrugged off the call and laced a single up the middle that scored Brittain to give the Vets a thrilling 7-6 Susquehanna League triumph.

Stewartstown, the only unbeaten team in the league, improved to 3-0, while Jacobus fell to 1-2.

“That couldn’t have worked out better,” Stewartstown manager Adam Allshouse said.

Now in his 12th season with Stewartstown, Preston used his experience to set himself up in the end. Hearing the first pitch called a strike — a pitch by Jacobus reliever Alex Weakland that Preston thought was low and away — actually set him up to drive the winning single up the middle on the ensuing pitch.

“That kind of set up the curveball for the second pitch,” Preston said. “And it was the perfect pitch (to hit). I didn’t really have a whole lot of pressure … tying run on second and no outs. I was just really trying to get (Cody) to third and I got a good pitch to drive back up the middle.”

Pressure is something that the Vets hadn’t really faced so far this season. Entering the contest, Stewartstown had yet to surrender a run.

The Jackals, however, jumped out to the quick lead to put Allshouse’s team behind for the first time this summer.

“I said that in the (second) inning after they got that first run,” Allshouse said of his team’s shutout streak. “But it doesn’t matter how many runs you give up, it’s all just scoring one more run than the other team.”

A five-run second gave the Jackals a 5-1 lead. The Jacobus lead was 6-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth.

The Vets chipped away at the deficit in the sixth with a run.

That run proved important when the Vets stormed back back in the seventh with a five-run rally of their own. A pair of RBI singles preceded Brittain’s two-run double that tied things up.

“I thought we started to build up some momentum in the sixth that carried over into the seventh,” Allshouse said. “And then these guys just mounted a ferocious comeback.”

Having Preston at the plate with the winning run on second was something that soothed the nerves of Allshouse, who is in his third year at the helm.

“Jere is one of our key guys,” he said. “And he’s just like our team as a whole … he’s resilient.”

Notes: Preston finished with two RBIs while Brittain had three RBIs, including a home run off Jacobus starter Trey Pridgen.

Justin Sommer and Jason Mitchell both finished with two hits for the Vets, who collected 10 hits in the victory.

Rob Acierno collected two of the Jackals' five hits. The Jacobus second baseman also drove in a pair of runs.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 3, Hallam 1: At East Prospect, Dylan Stoops led the defending champion Pistons to the home victory, throwing a complete game. He struck out 11, walked three and allowed no earned runs.

The Prospect attack was led by Austin Denlinger (2 for 2, double, run scored) and Devin Strickler (1 for 3, run scored, two stolen bases).

For the Express, Alex Tucci threw a complete game, striking out three and walking three.

Conrads 11, York Township 9: At Township, Andrew Ross led the visitors to the victory by pitching 4 1/3 innings of strong relief, striking out 12 and walking one, while allowing three hits and one run to pick up the win.

Conrads was paced by Rick Thompson (2 for 3, double, RBI), Jayden Cowan (double, three RBIs), Josh Knaub (1 for 2, two walks, two runs scored) and Travis Hake (three RBIs, two runs scored).

For Township, Micah Striebig had two doubles, three RBIs and two runs scored, while Tyler Page went 1 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Glen Rock 4, Stoverstown 0: At Stoverstown, Steve Cooke led the visitors to the victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out nine and walking five.

Jonathan Lugo went 2 for 3, including a two-run homer, for Glen Rock, while Luke Knott doubled with one run scored and one RBI.

For the Tigers, Levi Krause went 2 for 3, including a double, while Trevor Farrell threw a complete game, striking out six, walking three and allowing three earned runs.

Manchester 5, Pleasureville 3: At Manchester, Kody Reeser led the Indians to the home victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing five solid innings.

Reeser struck out six, walked two and allowed one run on three hits to pick up the win.

Manchester's attack was led by Cole Houser (2 for 4, triple, two RBIs, one run scored) and Logan Allison (2 for 3, double, one RBI, one run scored).

For the Hawks, Ben Reed went 3 for 4, while Spencer Butz went 1 for 3 with one run scored and two stolen bases.

Mechanicsburg 8, Mount Wolf 5: At Mechanicsburg, Teed Wertz led the Cardinals to the victory by going 2 for 3, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI.

Mechanicsburg's Ryan Gray homered with two RBIs.

For the Wolves, Jesse Sargen went 2 for 4, including a triple, with one RBI and one run scored, while teammate Mark Burnside doubled.

