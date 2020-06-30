Bottom-of-order hitter earns top billing in Pleasureville's Central League baseball win

STEVE HEISER

717-505-5446/@ydsports

Glen Dietrich had three hits, four RBIs and two runs scored on Monday.

Dietrich powered Pleasureville to an 11-4 Central League win over Vikings.

It was Pleasureville's first victory of the season, moving the Hawks to 1-2.

Glen Dietrich was hitting at the bottom of the order on Monday night for Pleasureville.

Dietrich ended the game, however, earning top billing for the Hawks.

The catcher finished the game going 3 for 3, including a double, with four RBIs and two runs scored, leading Pleasureville to an 11-4 Central League triumph over visiting Vikings in a make-up contest.

It was Pleasureville's first win after opening the season with two losses. Vikings fell to 0-4.

Grant Smeltzer added three runs scored, two walks and a hit for the Hawks, while Tyler Wagner had two RBIs.

Pleasureville got some help from Vikings' pitchers, who allowed six walks and hit two batters. Vikings also committed two errors.

Beau Burris went 5 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing four earned runs. Alex Myers pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out three.

Anthony Kahley and Marcus Hill each doubled and had two RBIs for Vikings. Brock Gladfelter also doubled for Vikings.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.