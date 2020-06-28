LOCAL BASEBALL: Jefferson edges Glen Rock to stay unbeaten in Central League action

STAFF REPORT

Jefferson is now 4-0 in Central League baseball action.

Jefferson earned a 3-2 walk-off win over Glen Rock on Saturday.

None of Jefferson's four wins have come by more than three runs.

A bases-loaded hit-by-pitch RBI helped the Jefferson Titans remain unbeaten in Central League baseball action on Saturday.

Scott Trail got plunked with the bases packed in the bottom of the eighth to give Jefferson a 3-2 walk-off win over visiting Glen Rock and a 4-0 Central League record.

Jefferson has excelled thus far at winning the close games, claiming two one-run victories and two three-run wins. The Titans’ pitchers have excelled. They haven’t allowed more than three runs in a game this season.

Colin Porter had four hits, including three doubles, to go with an RBI and a run scored to lead the Jefferson offense. Sam Crater added two hits for the winners.

Kyle Kingsbury and Brian Bossom combined to allow zero earned runs and four hits vs. Glen Rock. Kingsbury went six two-hit innings with eight strikeouts and a walk in a no-decision. Bossom got the win with two innings in relief.

Alex Coombes pitched well in a start for Glen Rock, allowing two runs over 5 2/3 innings, striking out six and walking two.

On Thursday, Jefferson earned a 6-3 win over visiting Stoverstown, handing the defending champion Tigers their only loss of the season thus far.

Trail went 2 for 3 at the plate, including a homer, while collecting four RBIs. Also for Jefferson, Dylan Shaffer went 3 for 4, including a triple, with two runs scored, and Brodey Neveker tripled with two runs scored and one RBI. Jefferson’s Zach Reed started the game on the mound, throwing five innings, striking out seven and walking two to pick up the win.

For the Tigers, Zach Schuler went 3 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Austin Rickrode went 3 for 4 with one RBI.

OTHER CENTRAL

LEAGUE GAMES

Saturday

Stoverstown 6, Mechanicsburg 5: At Stoverstown, a ninth-inning error gave Stoverstown the win.

Levi Krause had two hits, two RBIs and a double to lead the Tigers, who improved to 3-1. David Shroyer added two hits and a run scored for the winners. Joe Yourgal went the distance to earn the win.

Mechanicsburg was paced by Cole Wagner, who had two hits, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored.

Dillsburg 9, Pleasureville 3: At Pleasureville, Toby Sponseller led the visitors to the win, going 3 for 3, including a grand slam and a double, with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Chad Speiser added two hits for the winners, including a double, with a run scored. Dillsburg’s Justin Charles and Dalton Miller combined on a five-hitter for Dillsburg. Charles pitched four innings and got the win, allowing one earned run. He struck out seven and walked one. Miller pitched three one-hit shutout innings in relief, striking out three and walking one to get the save.

Devin Dellinger had two RBIs for Pleasureville.

Mount Wolf 2, Vikings 0: At Vikings, Mark Burnside pitched a two-hit shutout to give Mount Wolf (2-1) the win.

Burnside struck out 11 and didn’t walk anyone. Steve Pokopec and Jesse Sargen drove in the game’s only runs.

Shane Haffner and Ethan Zorbaugh pitched well in the loss for Vikings. Haffner allowed two hits and two earned runs in five innings. Zorbaugh added two shutout innings of relief.

SUSQUEHANNA

LEAGUE GAMES

Saturday

Stewartstown 8, Jacobus 0: At Stewartstown, Cody Brittain pitched a six-hit shutout, striking out 13 with one walk.

Brittain also had three hits, including a homer and a double, to go with three RBIs and three runs scored. Garrett Lowe added four hits for the winners, including a double and a homer, to go with three RBIs and a run scored. Jere Preston added two hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Stewartstown, at 2-0, is the only unbeaten team in the Susquehanna League.

East Prospect 12, Hallam 2: At Hallam, the visitors improved to 3-1, paced by an 18-hit attack.

Ryky Smith (four hits, double, three RBIs, three runs), Nick Lucky (three hits, homer, double, three RBIs, three runs), Mark Schauren (three hits, double, three RBIs), Austin Denlinger (two doubles, three runs) and Dylan Stoops (two hits, RBI) powered the Pistons.

Jeremy Sabathne got the win, allowing one earned run over four innings. Terry Godfrey pitched three hitless, scoreless innings of relief to get the save.

York Township 10, Conrads 5: At Conrads, Micah Striebig (three hits, two doubles, three RBIs, run), Dennis Porter (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs), Andy Freeburger (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Cam Eberly (two hits, run, RBI) and Tyler Page (two hits, RBI, run) led a 14-hit Township attack.

James Guiseppe got the win in relief, allowing zero earned runs and one hit over 3 2/3 innings. Township improved to 3-1.

Jayden Cowan and Sal D'Onofrio each had two hits for Conrads. Cowan had an RBI and a run scored. D'Onofrio had a double and an RBI.

Windsor 8, Felton 2: At Windsor, Mark Shoff pitched a complete-game three-hitter to get the win. He struck out five, walked one and gave up zero earned runs.

Nate Hodkinson’s three-run sixth-inning homer sparked a five-run Windsor rally that broke open a 3-2 game. Windsor is 2-2.

Thursday:

Stewartstown 2, Felton 0: At Stewartstown, Cole Sinnott led the home team by starting on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out six and walking two to pick up the win.

Also for Stewartstown, Cody Brittain went 2 for 2 at the plate, including a double, with one run scored and one RBI, while Jesse Brittain went 2 for 3 with one RBI. For the Mad Dogs, Eric Adamson went 2 for 2.

Windsor 5, East Prospect 4: At East Prospect, the Cardinals plated three runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead and capture the road victory.

Individually for the Cardinals, Zac Gettys doubled with one RBI, Hunter Sentz doubled with one RBI and one run scored and Tyler Stabley and Kieran Kerns combined to throw 3 1/3 innings of shutout relief.

For East Prospect, Bren Taylor had two RBIs.

Hallam 4, York Township 2: At Hallam, the Express plated three runs in the bottom of the fifth to break a 1-1 tie and take the lead for good.

Eric McNeal led the home team by going 3 for 4, including a double, with one run scored. Also for Hallam, Kerry Clark went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while Dan Wecker doubled with one run scored and one RBI.

For Township, Andy Freeburger went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored, while Dennis Porter connected for a solo homer.

Jacobus 4, Conrads 3: At Jacobus, Dan Waldrup singled with two outs in the bottom of the eighth to score Tyler Taylor from third and clinch the home win for the Jackals.

For the game, Waldrup picked up two RBIs, while Taylor scored two runs. Also for Jacobus, Mike Crowe started the game on the mound and threw six innings, striking out seven, walking none and allowing only one earned run, while Alex Weakland threw the final two innings, striking out four, walking none and allowing no runs and no hits.

For Conrads, Sal D’Onofrio went 2 for 4, including a homer, while Alex Leese went 2 for 4.