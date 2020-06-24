Story Highlights The York Township and Hallam game was suspended in the sixth inning due to rain.

The teams will resume the contest at 6 p.m. on Wednesday.

The game is tied 3-3 in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Recent history tells us that whenever Hallam and York Township square off in a Susquehanna League clash that the result is going to be close.

History didn’t disappoint Tuesday when the Express travelled to Shyrock Field to take on Township in the second of a three-game series.

YT rallied back from a 2-0 early deficit only to see the visitors even it up by the top of the fourth inning. While both sides had ample opportunity to tilt the contest in their respective favor, neither was able to secure the big hit to do it.

By the time the bottom of the sixth inning rolled around, the teams were deadlocked 3-3. A quick moving storm poured a bit too much water on the field at Shyrock for the sides to continue.

That result means the squads will be forced to resume play Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the time the contest was suspended.

“It seems like every time we play York Township that it comes down to a one-run game,” Hallam manager Mike Wecker said. “And just like we are here today tied 3-3.”

Wecker, however, wasn’t happy that things got to where they were. His squad certainly had multiple chances to pile on extra runs. The Express twice left the bases loaded in the second and third innings, managing to just push along a single run in each frame.

Township starter Harry Prince showcased some decent velocity, but struggled to find control. The YT right-hander walked six batters over 3 2/3 innings, but the Hallam lineup managed just three runs from it.

“Yeah, we just couldn’t find a way to get some runners across the plate,” Wecker said of his team which managed just three hits. “We just needed that one hit to take advantage of it.”

Township was able to scrap together runs off Hallam starter Alex Tucci with a three-run third. Tyler Page smoked a RBI triple to right center to even up the game before scoring later in the frame to put the home team ahead by a run.

Usually that is the difference when the two sides get together, but not so Tuesday.

“Tonight it didn’t even get to that,” YT skipper Robin Striebig said.

Now the teams will be back at it Wednesday with the hopes of finding a winner. Township’s Thomas Golden was at the plate with a 2-2 count, one out and a runner on first when play was halted.

Hallam and Township will then square off for the final time in the regular season Thursday in Hallam at 6 p.m.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 2, Windsor 0 (5 Innings): At Windsor, Dylan Stoops threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout to lead the Pistons to the road victory. Stoops struck out 13, walked none and allowed just one single. Teammate Ryky Smith went 2-3, including a double, one run scored and one RBI. For Windsor, Zac Gettys threw five innings, while striking out five, walking two, and allowing four hits to take the loss. The game was called after five innings due to rain.

Conrads 4, Jacobus 1 (Suspended): At Conrads, the home team lead 4-1 in the bottom of the second, but play was suspended due to rain. The game will be made up at a date to be determined.

Stewartstown 2, Felton 0 (Suspended): At Felton, the Vets held a 2-0 lead in the top of the fifth, when the game was stopped due to rain and suspended. The game will be made up at a date to be determined.

CENTRAL LEAGUE

Mechanicsburg 6, Vikings 0: At Mechanicsburg, Kyle Otstot threw a complete game shutout on the mound to lead the home team to the victory. Otstot struck out 11, walking only one, while allowing just three singles. Cole Wagner went 2-2, including a solo homer and scored two runs, while Justin Williams went 2-3, including a homer, a double, two runs scored and two RBI’s.

Stoverstown 9, South Mountain Sox 4: At Stoverstown, David Shroyer led the Tigers to the home victory by going 2-4 at the plate, including two doubles, four RBI’s and one run scored. Teammate Nick Spangler went 2-3, including a double, one run scored, Levi Krause went 1-2 with two runs scored and one RBI. Kyle Raubenstine started the game on the mound, threw five innings, while striking out eight, walking only one and allowed two hits. Krause also closed the game out on the mound by striking out the side. For South Mountain, Daulton Miller connected for a homer.

Jefferson 4, Mount Wolf 1: At Jefferson, AJ Cieslinski threw a complete game on the mound, while striking out four, walking one and allowing five hits to pick up the win for the home team. Teammates Colin Porter went 2-3 with one RBI, Brevin Neveker went 2-3, while Tyler Troxel had a double and two RBIs. For the Wolves, Luke Turner went 2-3, while teammate AJ Stento started the game on the mound, throwing five innings while striking out seven, walking two and allowing only one earned run in taking the loss.

Manchester 12, Glen Rock 8 (6 Innings): At Glen Rock, Dale Houser went 2-4 at the plate, including a double, three RBIs and one run scored to lead the Indians to the road victory. Teammates Austin Allison went 2-5, with two runs scored, Adam Kipp and Brandon Wetzel each had two RBIs and one run scored each, while Kody Reeser started the game on the mound, threw four innings, struck out six, walked one and allowed two earned runs to pick up the win. For Glen Rock, Scott Merkel went 3-4, including two doubles, three runs scored, one RBI, Trevor Walzl went 2-3 with a double, two runs scored, one RBI, while Dan Rogers went 2-3 with one RBI.

