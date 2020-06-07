Story Highlights PA District 14 plans to offer Little League programs this summer.

District 14 includes York County, which moves to the COVID-19 green phase Friday.

There are eight different Little League programs located in York County.

Each league will make individual decisions about whether or not to have seasons.

. (Photo: .)

Little League baseball and softball will apparently be held in central Pennsylvania this summer.

Sunday, in a news release, PA District 14 announced its plans to offer summer Little League seasons.

District 14 includes leagues in York County, Adams County, Franklin County and a portion of Cumberland County. Adams, York and Cumberland counties will enter the green phase of the COVID-19 recovery program on Friday, allowing for Little League to be played this summer. Of the 16 leagues in District 14, 13 are fully located within those counties. The remaining three District 14 leagues are in Franklin County, which is in the yellow phase.

There are eight York County Little League programs: Dallastown, Dillsburg, Dover, Hanover, Northeastern, Southern York County, York and York City.

Pete Kline, the district administrator for District 14, said each league is in the process of making individual determinations about whether or not to have a season. Kline said he expects that most leagues will know by Friday what season offerings they may be providing this summer.

Like what you're reading?: Not a subscriber? Click here for full access to The York Dispatch.

Kline also said that, given the shortened duration of the season, the district will not conduct the “traditional” district tournament. However, he did say the district hopes to offer some form of tournament-style activity for teams that compete in the regular season.

"Our current focus is on re-opening and we will review 'tournament' options once we get a bit further along," Kline said in an email.

In the news release, District 14 said "the health and safety of our young athletes and volunteers remain our highest priority and are central to our league’s considerations in the return to youth sports."

The news release went on to say that "fortunately, the very nature of youth baseball and softball naturally impose social distancing for much of the activity."

District 14 says it has developed safety guidelines in accordance with Little League International’s “Best Practices” and the “Considerations for Youth Sports” by the Centers for Disease Control.

In early May, it was announced that the Pennsylvania section- and state-level tournaments for all divisions of Little League were canceled. A few days before that, it was announced that the Little League World Series was also canceled.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.