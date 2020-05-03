Story Highlights Little League section and state tournaments have been canceled in Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania District 14, however, remains committed to offering 2020 programs.

District 14 includes all of the York County Little League programs.

Buy Photo The Northeastern 8-10 Little League team is shown here on a float during the 2017 Manchester-Mount Wolf Halloween parade. Earlier that summer, the Manchester team won a state crown. Teams in Pennsylvania won't have that same opportunity in 2020. Section and state tournaments in Pennsylvania have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The Pennsylvania section- and state-level tournaments for all divisions of Little League have been canceled.

That decision, made by the Pennsylvania Association of District Administrators, was announced in a news release issued on Sunday.

In the same news release, however, it was announced that Pennsylvania District 14 Little League programs remain fully committed to offering 2020 baseball and softball programs as soon as possible. District 14 includes all of the York County programs, including Dallastown, Dillsburg, Hanover, Northeastern, Southern York County, York and York City.

At this point, it's uncertain when organized team sports, such as baseball and softball, will be permitted in Pennsylvania.

Friday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said such activities are far from ready to return. Currently, most of the state is considered in the "red phase" of the COVID-19 mitigation program. Friday, 24 northern counties were advanced to the "yellow phase" of the program, effective May 8. That did not include York County, which remains in the "red phase."

Organized team sports, however, won't be allowed until the "green phase" of the program takes effect. None of the state is currently scheduled to reach the "green phase."

Leagues will need to follow state and local authority guidelines when determining when to resume activities. Little League has compiled the 2020 Season Resumption Guide (LittleLeague.org/SeasonResumption) to assist leagues in this process.

Each individual district in the state has the option to have a district tournament at the completion of their regular season, if feasible.

Leagues that were scheduled to host a section or state tournament in 2020 will be given the opportunity to host that tournament in 2021.

The association, in the statement, said it opted to cancel the section and state events because of the uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus mitigation. The probability of some counties of the state being able to resume Little League activities at different times than others would make it difficult to be able to schedule section and state tournaments where all areas can participate.

The Little League World Series in Williamsport was canceled last Thursday.

