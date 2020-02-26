Story Highlights Susquehanna League Hall of Famer Ed Workinger died Sunday at age 66.

Workinger was a dominant pitcher for Conrads from 1970 through 1986.

He compiled a career record of 152-40 with a 2.80 ERA.

Ed Workinger (Photo: PHOTO COURTESY OF LEGACY.COM)

The Susquehanna League baseball community is mourning the loss of one of its all-time great pitchers.

Ed Workinger died Sunday at the age of 66.

Workinger spent his entire career with Conrads, playing from 1970 through 1986. During his tenure with the southern York County team, Conrads dominated the Susquehanna League, winning a dozen playoff championships, a dozen regular-season championships and three York County titles during that period.

"He was used to being a champion," said Clint Workinger, Ed's cousin, good friend and his longtime catcher.

A 1971 graduate of Red Lion High School, Ed Workinger was a big reason for Conrads’ success. He compiled an overall record of 152-40 with a 2.80 ERA.

"When he walked out on the mound, he was there to beat you," Clint Workinger said. "He was hard-nosed. If you didn't knock him out (of the game) early, it was hard to get him out of there. Once he started hitting those corners, he was tough. And he could really field his position, too."

Ed Workinger was particularly dominant from 1973 through 1979, winning at least 10 games in each of those years, with the exception of 1975.

His 1973 and 1976 seasons will go down in history as two of the best pitching campaigns in Susquehanna League history. He was 17-0 in 1973 with a 1.48 ERA and he was 16-0 in 1976 with a 1.90 ERA.

"He's got to be right up there (among the top Susquehanna League pitchers of all-time)," Clint Workinger said. "He might not have had the fastest fastball, but he had control and a good team behind him."

Ed Workinger was inducted into the Susquehanna League Hall of Fame in 1997.

Off the field: Off the field, Ed Workinger was a longtime employee at the Peach Bottom Nuclear Plant and also worked on the family farm.

"He was a good person who would do anything for anybody," Clint Workinger said. "He was a farmer at heart. He couldn't wait to get home from work and farm."

Ed Workinger was also heavily involved with the Presbyterian church and was an active member of the York County Fiddlers Association, Camp 250, in Potter County, and the Red Lion Monday Night Bowling League. He also enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and hunting.

"Ed was a genuine good dude," said Chad Kennell, a longtime player and coach in the Susquehanna League. "He was a family man first and foremost, but also hard working and involved in his church, the York County Fiddlers Association, hunting, etc. ... He and his wife April made it out to quite a few Conrads games these past two years and it was great to see them."

A celebration of life tribute service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Olewiler & Heffner Funeral Chapel & Crematory, Inc., 35 Gotham Place, Red Lion, with Workinger’s pastor, Rev. David Reichelderfer, officiating. Viewings will be held from 5-8 p.m. Friday and 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will be in New Harmony Presbyterian Cemetery.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.