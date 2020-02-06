Story Highlights The Susquehanna League Hall of Fame recently inducted three new members.

Doug Bacon, Jason Seitz and Micah Workinger were the most recent additions.

The father of each new inductee is already a Susquehanna hall of famer.

The most recent additions to the Susquehanna League Hall of Fame are, from left: Micah Workinger, Jason Seitz and Doug Bacon. The fathers of all three men had previously been inducted into the same hall of fame. (Photo: SUBMITTED)

It's not all that unusual for a son to follow in his father’s footsteps and onto the baseball diamond.

Rarely, however, do those footsteps lead both to a hall of fame.

That’s why the most-recent inductions into the Susquehanna League Hall of Fame are so remarkable.

Doug Bacon, Jason Seitz and Micah Workinger were all enshrined this past Saturday during the league’s banquet at Dallastown Fire Company.

All three joined their fathers — Mike Bacon, Rod Seitz and Clint Workinger — among the league’s all-time greats.

For the Bacons, it was a little more special. Doug joined Mike and his grandfather, Vernard, to become the second three-generation family in the hall. The other three-generation family is the Grim clan, with son Jim Grim, father Bill Grim and grandfather Stutz Grim all enshrined.

“It’s a great honor to be in the hall of fame,” Doug Bacon said. “But giving that speech was one of the most terrifying things ever.”

While Doug Bacon may have found writing his acceptance speech to be difficult, batters around the Susquehanna League know that feeling all to well when they faced the right-hander. Doug Bacon racked up 130 career victories during his 23-year career, which spanned stops at Felton, Conrads, Red Lion and Windsor.

Jason Seitz, who played for Wrightsville, Hallam, East Prospect and Windsor during his 18-year career, knew exactly what made Doug Bacon such a terror on opposing lineups.

“Doug never threw nothing straight,” Jason Seitz said. “And I hated hitting against him. I may have gotten lucky a couple of times, but he is one of the best pitchers that I’ve ever faced in this league, bar none.”

Micah Workinger, who played for 22 years between Conrads and Red Lion, joins his brother Andy along with his father in the hall. Workinger hit .310 while smashing 85 home runs to go with 489 RBIs during his playing days.

A teammate of Doug Bacon's for nine years, Micah Workinger pointed out that hitting against Doug Bacon wasn’t the most difficult thing to do.

“I actually caught him for a while,” Micah Workinger said. “And two things I didn’t like about him when he pitched is that, one, he sometimes he would throw a 40 mile-per-hour eephus pitch and I didn’t know it was coming. I would be there lunging for it.

“And two, he was a little slow when he was from the stretch and being a catcher, I liked to throw people out.”

For Jason Seitz, who primarily played either shortstop or third base during his career, turning a double play at second when Micah Workinger was on first was not something he enjoyed.

“I still have a photo from the paper at my dad’s house,” Jason Seitz said. “And he’s coming into second base and he’s plowing me over. I’m flying up in the air and his helmet is laying on the ground, but I knew it. I wouldn’t expect anything less and I had so much respect for him as a player.”

The respect between Jason Seitz, who hit .344 with 83 homers and 469 RBIs, was mutual, according to Micah Workinger.

“Jason was a heck of a player,” he said. “I always enjoyed competing against (him). I knew that whenever we competed against Hallam with Rod and Jason that you’d have to put your uniform on and come ready to play.”

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.