Both of the league playoff championship series games in York County on Thursday night were suspended because of rain.
Game 3 of the best-of-5 Susquehanna League Baseball Playoff Championship Series was halted at 2-2 in the top of the fifth. It will be resumed at 6 p.m. Friday at Jacobus. Game 4, if needed, is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Conrads, while Game 5, if needed, is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Jacobus. Conrads leads the series, 2-0.
Game 2 of the Central League Baseball Playoff Championship Series pitting Stoverstown at Jefferson was also stopped by rain with Jefferson leading 2-1 in the fourth inning. It will be resumed at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Stoverstown. Jefferson leads the series, 1-0. Game 3, if needed, will immediately follow Game 2 on Saturday at Stoverstown.
