Buy Photo Jefferson's Zach Reed pitches against Stoverstown during Central League playoff action in game 1 of 3 in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Jefferson would win the game. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Jefferson has drawn first blood in the Central League Baseball Playoff Championship Series.

The Titans earned a 4-1 triumph at Stoverstown in the first game of the best-of-3 title series.

Game 2 is set for 5:45 p.m. Thursday at Jefferson.

Zach Reed led the visitors by starting the game on the mound and throwing 6 2/3 four-hit innings, striking out five and walking two, to pick up the win. Reed, a 2019 graduate of South Western High School, will continuing his baseball career at York College this fall.

Buy Photo Jefferson celebrates the win of playoff game 1 of 3 over Stoverstown during Central League playoff action in game 1 of 3 in North Codorus Township, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Jefferson's Zach Kauffman recorded the final out with the bases loaded to end the game and get the save.

Offensively for Jefferson, Ross Drawbaugh and Steve Gentile each connected for two-run doubles in the top of the third, accounting for all of Jefferson's runs.

For regular-season champion Stoverstown, Jay Yeater pitched 4 2/3 innings of relief, striking out six and walking two.

The home team plated its only run in the bottom of the seventh, when Matt Taylor singled home Jon Sager, who had doubled earlier in the inning. Three of the four Stoverstown hits came in the bottom of the seventh.