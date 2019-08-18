Story Highlights The Susquehanna League Baseball Playoff Championship Series started Sunday.

Conrads beat Jacobus 7-5 in the opener of the best-of-5 series.

Game 2 of the series is set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Conrads.

Joe Yourgal delivers for Conrads as they face Jacobus in game 1 of the best-of-5 Susquehanna League playoff series, Sunday, August 18, 2019.

Conrads used a power game to draw first blood in the Susquehanna League Baseball Playoff Championship Series.

Conrads pounded three homers en route to a 7-5 triumph at Jacobus in the opener of the best-of-5 series on Sunday afternoon.

Nolan Boushell, Travis Hake and Joe Yourgal pounded the long balls for the winners.

Yourgal finished with two hits, three RBIs and two runs scored. Boushell also had two hits, while Hake walked three times in addition to his homer.

Yourgal also got the win on the mound, going five innings and allowing five runs. He struck out five and walked two. Jake Herr pitched the final two innings to get the save, allowing no runs and just one hit. He struck out two and walked two.

Conrads's Kevin Keesey is hit in the head by a pitch from Kent Walker of Jacobus during Game 1 of the best-of-5 Susquehanna League playoff title series, Sunday, August 18, 2019. Keesey was able to remain in the game. Conrads won the game, 7-5.

Jacobus was paced by Brian Crimmel (two hits, RBI, run), Brett Alaimo (two hits, RBI, run), Kyle Saxman (two hits, double), Mike Austin (double, RBI, run) and Dan Waldrup (two RBIs).

The game was tied 5-5 heading into the sixth when Conrads plated two runs to account for the final margin. Hake and Yourgal belted solo homers in that frame.

The game was scoreless heading into the fourth inning when Conrads scored a run before adding four more in the top of the fifth to take a 5-0 lead. Jacobus, however, erupted for a five-spot in the bottom of the fifth to tie the game at 5-5.

Game 2 of the series is now set for 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Conrads.

Title series dispute deadline extended: The deadline to resolve the dispute over the York County Baseball Championship Series has been extended until Monday.

Susquehanna League champion East Prospect won that series, 2-1, over Central League champion Stoverstown.

The Central League is challenging the eligibility of Austin Gallagher to play in that series. Gallagher was pivotal figure in East Prospect rallying to win the title after losing the series opener.

Gallagher had not previously played a game this season and was not eligible to play in the Susquehanna League playoffs because he had not played in the league minimum of five games. Gallagher, however, was listed on East Prospect's roster for the entire season.

The Central League had previously given East Prospect until noon Sunday to vacate the county title, or the Central League wouldn't permit the Pistons or any of their players to compete in the Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament over the Labor Day weekend. The Central League runs that tournament.

CENTRAL LEAGUE PLAYOFFS

Stoverstown 9, Manchester 3: At Stoverstown, the Tigers rallied to win the Central League playoff semifinal series, two games to one.

Stoverstown lost the opener, 3-1, on Thursday, but won on Saturday, 5-2, and on Sunday, 9-3.

In Sunday's win, Austin Rohlfing pitched five innings to get the win, giving up three hits and one earned run. Two of the three hits he allowed were bunt singles in the first inning.

Stoverstown's offense was led by Jake Hockensmith (three hits, two RBIs, double), Xavier Bonilla (two hits, three RBIs), Austin Rickrode (two hits, two walks, two runs) and Jon Sager (three RBIs).

Bonilla's solo homer gave Stoverstown the lead for good at 2-1 in a five-run third-inning rally. Sager capped that rally with a two-run homer.

Logan Allison had two hits and a run scored for Manchester.

Regular-season champion Stoverstown now advances to the best-of-3 Central League Baseball Playoff Championship Series against Jefferson. Game 1 of that series is 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Stoverstown.

Both Jefferson and Stoverstown have clinched Tom Kerrigan Memorial Tournament berths.

Jefferson 2, Glen Rock 1: A pair of low-scoring wins advanced Jefferson to the Central League playoff final.

Jefferson beat Glen Rock 2-0 on Thursday and followed that up with a 2-1 win on Saturday to sweep a best-of-3 semifinal series.

In Saturday's win at Jefferson, Brian Bossom pitched a complete-game four-hitter. He didn't give up an earned run while striking out two and walking three.

Glen Rock's Conor Miller also pitched a complete game, allowing only three hits. He struck out three and walked two.

Colin Porter and Scott Trail had Jefferson's RBIs.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com. Ryan Vandersloot contributed to this report.