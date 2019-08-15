Buy Photo Conrads' Rick Thompson, seen here in a file photo, belted a grand slam in a 6-5 win over East Prospect on Thursday. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Regular-season champion East Prospect has been knocked out of the Susquehanna League baseball playoffs.

The Pistons dropped a 6-5 decision at Conrads on Thursday evening, allowing Conrads to win the best-of-3 semifinal series, 2-0. Conrads had won the opener, 11-3.

Conrads now advances to the league playoff title series against Jacobus, which earned a 5-2 win over Windsor on Thursday. Jacobus also swept that best-of-3 semifinal series, 2-0. Jacobus won the opener, 12-9.

The best-of-5 playoff title series is set to start at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Jacobus.

Big blow by Thompson: Conrads jumped out to a 6-0 lead vs. Prospect, thanks largely to a five-run first inning. That first-inning rally was sparked by a grand slam by Rick Thompson.

East Prospect scored a run in the fourth and four more in the sixth to pull within one, but couldn't get the equalizer.

Spencer Butz (two hits, double, run), Ben Bills (double, two RBIs, run), Nolan Boushell (double) and Tracy Carr (double, run) also excelled for Conrads.

Bills also got the win, going six innings and allowing four earned runs. He struck out five and walked two. Landon Ness pitched a shutout seventh to get the save.

Prospect was led by Ryky Smith (two hits, run), Dalton Renn (double, RBI) and Austin Denlinger (homer, RBI, two runs).

Whitman gets win for Jacobus: At Windsor, Adam Whitman pitched 5 2/3 innings of relief to get the win for Jacobus, allowing four hits and two runs. He struck out five and walked two.

The Jackals' offense was led by Mike Austin (two hits, two RBIs, run), Tyler Taylor (two hits, RBI), Brian Crimmel (two hits, run) and A.J. Holcomb (double).

Shawn Wilson (double, RBI) paced Windsor's offense.

CENTRAL LEAGUE PLAYOFF GAMES

Jefferson 2, Glen Rock 0: At Glen Rock, Jon Kibler led the visitors to the road playoff victory by throwing a shutout.

Kibler struck out six, walked none and allowed four singles.

Jefferson's offense was led by Jordan Witmer (double), Brody Neveker (double, one run scored) and Colin Porter (1 for 3, one RBI).

For Glen Rock, Scott Merkel went 3 for 3, while Stephen Cooke threw a complete game, striking out six, walking one and allowing no earned runs.

Jefferson now leads the best-of-3 semifinal series 1-0, with Game 2 at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

Manchester 3, Stoverstown 1: At Stoverstown, Austin Allison led the visitors to the victory over the regular-season Central League champions by going 3 for 3, including a double, with a run scored.

Also for Manchester, Matt Jordan had a two-run double in the top of the first and Brandon Wetzel picked up an RBI on a sacrifice fly in the top of the sixth.

Manchester starting pitcher Matt Baker threw 5 2/3 innings to pick up the win. Baker also threw on the mound in Manchester's only other win vs. Stoverstown during the regular season.

For the home team, Xavier Bonilla hit a solo homer in the bottom of the second to cut the Manchester lead to 2-1. Bonilla also reached base in all three at bats with two walks.

Manchester took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-3 semifinal series. Game 2 is 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Manchester.