Buy Photo Mike Crowe, seen here in a file photo, got a complete-game victory for Jacobus on Sunday in a 5-2 win over York Township. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thanks to a big sixth inning on Sunday, Jacobus is headed to the Susquehanna League baseball semifinals.

The Jackals trailed at York Township 2-0 after five innings in the second game of their best-of-three quarterfinal series. Jacobus, however, plated five unanswered runs in the top of the sixth to take the lead for good en route to a 5-2 triumph.

Jacobus won the series opener at home on Saturday, 7-5.

Jacobus will face an opponent to be determined in the semifinals, with Game 1 in of the best-of-3 series beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

Sunday, Mike Crowe led the Jackals by throwing a complete game, striking out two, walking three and allowing five singles.

Offensively for Jacobus, Brian Crimmel went 2 for 3, while Dan Waldrup went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

For Township on Sunday, Dennis Porter went 2 for 3 with one RBI.

Saturday at Jacobus, Rob Acierno homered and drove in three runs to power Jacobus.

Alex Zelger (two RBIs), Brett Alaimo (double, run) and Tyler Taylor (double) also excelled for Jacobus.

Tyler Page (three hits, two triples, three RBIs, run), Brad Church (solo homer) and Brady Lefever (two hits) led Township.

Buy Photo East Prospect's Devin Strickler, right, seen here in a file photo, had seven hits in the Pistons' sweep of Felton over the weekend. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 11, Felton 2: At Felton, Mike Specht led the Pistons to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out eight, walking four, allowing three hits and one earned run.

The Pistons swept the best-of-3 first-round playoff series, 2-0.

Offensively for East Prospect, Anthony Torreulus went 3 for 3, including a double, with five RBIs and one run scored; Austin Denlinger went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Nick Kreider went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and one RBI and Devin Strickler went 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

East Prospect moves on the semifinals and will face an opponent to be determined, with Game 1 of the best-of-3 series beginning on Tuesday, Aug. 13.

East Prospect 33, Felton 0 (5 innings): At East Prospect on Saturday, the Pistons rolled behind monster games from Ryky Smith (five hits, two doubles, five RBIs, three runs), Strickler (five hits, five RBIs, four runs), Mark Schauren (five hits, three RBIs, four runs), Dalton Renn (four hits, double, six runs, two RBIs) and Bren Taylor (three hits, homer, double, six RBIs, three runs).

Prospect finished with 33 hits. Seth Lefever pitched a two-hit shutout for the win.

Stewartstown 5, Windsor 3: At Windsor, Cody Brittain led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 12 and walking seven, while allowing two hits and two earned runs.

Brittain also connected at the plate by going 2 for 3 with two runs scored.

Stewartstown evened the best-of-3 first-round series at 1-1 and will face Windsor on the road at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday in the deciding Game 3.

Also for Stewartstown, Jere Preston went 2 for 3, including a double, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jim Klingerman doubled with one RBI.

For Windsor, Grant Schwartz went 1 for 2 with one RBI and two walks, while Shawn Wilson doubled.

Windsor 3, Stewartstown 2: At Stewartstown on Saturday, Tyler Myers and Wilson combined on a five-hitter.

Myers went 5 1/3 innings to get the win, while Wilson went the final 1 2/3 innings to get the save. They joined for five strikeouts and zero walks.

Connor Dewees (two hits, double, RBI) led Windsor's attack. Stewartstown was led by Joey Thomas (two hits, run) and Ryan McMillan (homer).

Conrads 6, Hallam 1: At Conrads on Sunday, Ben Bills led the home team to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking one and allowing no earned runs.

Bills also connected at the plate with a double and one run scored.

That evened the best-of-3 first-round series at 1-1. The deciding Game 3 is 5:45 p.m. Tuesday at Hallam.

Also for Conrads, Kevin Keesey went 2 for 4 with one run scored and one RBI, while Joe Yourgal and Nolan Boushell each went 1 for 2 with one run scored and one RBI.

For Hallam, Eric O’Neil went 2 for 3, including a double, with one run scored. Teammate Corey Knaub went 1 for 2 with one RBI.

Hallam 3, Conrads 1: At Hallam on Saturday, Matt Ruth pitched a four-hitter, striking out 10 without a walk to get the win.

Ruth didn't give up an earned run.

Dan Wecker (two hits, RBI, run) and Alex Tucci (two hits, double, two runs) paced Hallam's offense.

Yourgal pitched a complete game for Conrads, allowing two earned runs.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Mount Wolf 6, Pleasureville 2: At Mount Wolf on Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader, Jeremy Bentzel pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win.

Josh Rich (two hits, homer, two runs, RBIs), John Mehring (two hits, two runs, RBI), Mark Burnside (two hits, run) and Jesse Sargen (two RBIs) paced the Wolves' offense.

Devin Dellinger had two hits, including a homer, with two RBIs and a run scored to lead Pleasureville.

Mount Wolf 13, Pleasureville 2: At Mount Wolf on Sunday in the first game of a doubleheader, Burnside and Donovan Oaks combined on an eight-hitter.

Burnside went the first four innings to get the win, striking out five and walking none. Oaks went the final three frames. Each pitcher gave up one earned run.

Sargen (two hits, homer, two RBIs, three runs), Bentzel (grand slam), Steve Pokopec (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Burnside (three RBIs) and Mehring (two hits, double, run) led the Wolves' offense.

Tyler Wagner (two hits) and Matt Meyer (two hits, run) led Pleasureville.

Jefferson 21, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville on Saturday, Zachary Reed and Brian Bosson combined on an eight-hit shutout.

Reed went six innings to get the win, striking out nine and walking two.

Jefferson's 16-hit attack was led by Joe Jasinski (two hits, four RBIs, four runs), Jordan Witmer (three hits, two runs, RBI) and Tyler Troxel (three hits, two RBIs, two runs).

Wagner had three hits for Pleasureville.