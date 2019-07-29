PHOTOS: York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League Baseball
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads' Chad Kennell, right, congratulates Ben Bills as he rounds third on a solo homerun in the first inning against York Township, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads' Chad Kennell, right, congratulates Ben Bills as he rounds third on a solo homerun in the first inning against York Township, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads right fielder Rick Thompson chases down a York Township fly ball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads right fielder Rick Thompson chases down a York Township fly ball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township shortstop Tennis Porter bobbles a hard hit Conrads grounder, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township shortstop Tennis Porter bobbles a hard hit Conrads grounder, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads shortstop Ben Bills makes a leaping catch on a York Township line drive, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads shortstop Ben Bills makes a leaping catch on a York Township line drive, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Alex Weakland is congratulated by his teammates after connecting with a two-run homer for Conrads, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Alex Weakland is congratulated by his teammates after connecting with a two-run homer for Conrads, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Ben Bills of Conrads connects with a solo homerun, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Ben Bills of Conrads connects with a solo homerun, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads' second baseman Spencer Butz tags out Dillon Armstrong of York Township on a steal attempt, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
Conrads' second baseman Spencer Butz tags out Dillon Armstrong of York Township on a steal attempt, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
York Township at Conrads Susquehanna League baseball, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo
    Ben Bills had three hits, including a double and a homer, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored to power Conrads to an 8-5 Susquehanna League victory over visiting York Township on Monday.

    Alex Weakland also homered for the winners, driving in two runs and scoring two runs.

    Joe Yourgal got the win, giving up three runs in four innings.

    Matt Attig had three hits and two runs scored for Township, while Dennis Porter had two hits, including a homer, with four RBIs. Tyler Page added two hits, including a double, for Township.

    OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

    Jacobus 13, Felton 3: At Felton, Casey Markey led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven and walking one.

    Also for Jacobus, Mike Austin went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored; Tyler Taylor went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Brian Crimmel went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored; Alex Zelger doubled with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Ben Kitzmiller scored three runs and walked three times.

    For Felton, Ryan Nace doubled with two RBIs, while Greg Pomraning went 3 for 4.

