Buy Photo Conrads' Chad Kennell, right, congratulates Ben Bills as he rounds third on a solo homerun in the first inning against York Township, Monday, July 29, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Ben Bills had three hits, including a double and a homer, to go with two RBIs and two runs scored to power Conrads to an 8-5 Susquehanna League victory over visiting York Township on Monday.

Alex Weakland also homered for the winners, driving in two runs and scoring two runs.

Joe Yourgal got the win, giving up three runs in four innings.

Matt Attig had three hits and two runs scored for Township, while Dennis Porter had two hits, including a homer, with four RBIs. Tyler Page added two hits, including a double, for Township.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Jacobus 13, Felton 3: At Felton, Casey Markey led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven and walking one.

Also for Jacobus, Mike Austin went 3 for 5, including a double, with two runs scored; Tyler Taylor went 2 for 4 with three RBIs; Brian Crimmel went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and one run scored; Alex Zelger doubled with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Ben Kitzmiller scored three runs and walked three times.

For Felton, Ryan Nace doubled with two RBIs, while Greg Pomraning went 3 for 4.