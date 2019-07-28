Story Highlights East Prospect's pitchers have been on a serious roll in recent action.

The Pistons have allowed just one run over their last six games.

East Prospect improved to 29-6 and has won its last eight games.

East Prospect has already clinched the Susquehanna League regular-season title.

Heading into the postseason, the East Prospect pitching staff looks in prime form.

The Pistons played two games over the weekend and didn't give up a run, beating Windsor on Sunday, 10-0 in six innings, and York Township on Saturday, 5-0.

In the two games combined, Prospect pitchers gave up just four hits, helping the Susquehanna League regular-season champions improve 29-6. The Pistons have won three straight SL regular-season crowns.

Nick Kreider of East Prospect pitches a shut-out six innings against Windsor, Sunday, July 28, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo

In its last eight games, all wins, East Prospect has not given up more than two runs in any game. In the Pistons' last six games, they've allowed just a single run.

In the home win over Windsor on Sunday, Nick Kreider pitched a two-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking one.

Austin Denlinger (three hits, double, RBI, run), Tyler Butcher (three hits, two runs), Jeremy Mohr (two hits, two RBIs, run), Drake Renn (two hits, two runs), Bren Taylor (two RBIs, two runs, two walks) and Mike Specht (two RBIs) led Prospect's 14-hit attack.

Grant Schwartz doubled for Windsor.

In Prospect's win at York Township, Wyatt Tyson and Butcher combined on a two-hit shutout.

Tyson pitched two one-hit innings. Butcher pitched five two-hit innings to get the win.

The Pistons’ offense was paced by Ryky Smith (three hits, homer, double, two RBIs, run), Mark Schauren (two hits, RBI, run) and D.J. Ream (two hits, RBI).

Hunter Thomas pitched a complete game for Township, allowing three earned runs.

East Prospect has just a single regular-season game left (Tuesday at Stewartstown) before the postseason starts.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Stewartstown 9, Jacobus 6: At Stewartstown on Sunday, Jesse Brittain's three-run walk-off homer led Stewartstown to the win.

Brittain finished with two hits and two runs scored. The Vets' other offensive leaders were Jason Mitchell (homer, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Joey Thomas (two RBIs, run).

Jim Klingerman pitched a complete game to get the win.

Tyler Taylor homered and drove in three runs for Jacobus. Rob Acierno and Brian Crimmel added doubles.

Jacobus 11, Felton 10 (9 innings): At Jacobus on Saturday, Felton came up just short in a bid to win its first game of the season.

Felton couldn’t hold on to a 7-1 second-inning lead.

Jacobus scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to earn the win. Adam Whitman’s RBI single provided the walk-off win.

Mike Austin (three hits, two doubles, five RBIs), Alex Zelger (two hits, double, four runs) and Logan Whitman (two hits, run) led Jacobus’ 11-hit attack.

Felton was led by Andy Flory (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Ryan Nace (two hits, RBI) and Ryan Day (two hits, run). Cam Urey homered for Felton, while Mike Godfrey and Luke Shoff each drove in two runs.

Stewartstown 5, Hallam 1: At Stewartstown on Saturday, Cody Brittain pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, striking out 10 and walking two.

Brittain also had two hits, including a homer, to go with two RBIs and a run scored. Stewartstown’s other offensive leaders were Jesse Brittain (homer, two RBIs) and Jason Mitchell (double, run).

For Hallam, Angel Matias had two hits with a run scored, while Joe Pietrobone doubled. Hallam’s Alex Tucci pitched a complete game, giving up four earned runs.

Conrads 6, Windsor 0: At Windsor on Saturday, three Conrads pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout.

Rafael Jimenez De Aza pitched four one-hit innings to get the win. Jake Herr added two one-hit innings, striking out five. Nolan Boushell pitched a hitless seventh.

Kevin Keesey (two hits, two RBIs, run) and Joe Yourgal (two hits, two RBIs) led the Vets’ offense. Boushell tripled with two runs scored.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Manchester 16, Pleasureville 0: At Pleasureville on Sunday, Manchester's Justin Wetzel pitched a three-hit shutout, striking out two and walking two.

The Manchester offense was led by Jonah Latshaw (three hits, two runs, RBI), Logan Allison (three hits, two runs, RBI), Austin Allison (two hits, double, three runs, two walks, RBI), Brandon Wetzel (two hits, double, two RBIs, two runs) and Spencer Rhodes (two hits, run).

Vikings 2, Jefferson 1 (8 innings): At Shiloh on Sunday, Allen Rohrbaugh threw a complete game on the mound, striking out two, walking five and allowing three singles.

Offensively, Vikings was paced by Anthony Kahely (2 for 3, one RBI), Chase James (2 for 3, double, one run) and Brock Gladfelter (2 for 3, one run).

For Jefferson, Dylan Shaffer (2 for 4, run) and pitcher Jon Kibler (seven innings pitched, eight strikeouts, two walks, five hits, one run allowed) led the way.

Glen Rock 11, Pleasureville 7: At Glen Rock on Saturday, the home team used a five-run bottom of the seventh to rally for the win.

Brooks Ryan’s walk-off grand slam ended the game. Ryan finished with two homers and six RBIs.

Scott Merkel added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the winners.

Pleasureville was led by Matt Wagner (two hits, RBI) and Colin Parks (two hits, run). Tyler Wagner and Alex Myers added doubles.

Mount Wolf 7 Vikings 3: At Mount Wolf on Saturday, Steve Pokopec (three RBIs, run), Jesse Sargen (two hits, two runs, RBI) and Zac Stoll (two hits, two runs) powered the Mount Wolf offense.

Jeremy Bentzel got the win, allowing three earned runs over four innings. Mark Burnside got the save, pitching three two-hit shutout innings.

Vikings’ saw a five-game winning streak come to an end.

Carson Fries (homer, two RBIs), Cole Bixler (solo homer), Chase James (two hits, run) and Rico Santiago (two hits, double) led the Vikings offense.

Tyler Seiffert pitched well in relief for Vikings, allowing one run over four innings.

Jefferson 9, Dillsburg 1: At Dillsburg on Saturday, Zachary Kauffman pitched a complete-game five-hitter to get the win, striking out five and walking one.

Scott Trail (three RBIs, run), Ross Drawbaugh (triple, double, three runs, two RBIs) and Tyler Troxel (two hits, two runs, double, RBI) led Jefferson’s offense.

Dakota Pentz pitched a complete game for Dillsburg, allowing four earned runs. Dalton Miller (two hits, double) and Jared Rahn (two hits) led the Dillsburg offense.

Jefferson 13, Dillsburg 1: At Dillsburg on Saturday, Zach Reed pitched a complete-game four-hitter and didn’t allow an earned run, striking out five and walking two.

Jefferson’s offense was led by Colin Porter (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Scott Trail (two RBIs, two walks, run) and Austin Piety (two RBIs, two runs).

Jam Heisey and Alex Horvath doubled for Dillsburg.

Stoverstown 17, Manchester 2: At Manchester on Saturday, the visitors cruised to the victory.

First-place Stoverstown improved to 19-5-2. Manchester fell to 12-11-2.

No other details were available.

INTERLEAGUE GAME

Jefferson 5, Stewartstown 4: At Stewartstown, Jefferson rallied from a 4-1 hole after five innings, scoring three in the sixth to tie it and one in the seventh to win it.

Aaron Becker got the win with two innings of hitless, shutout relief.

Derek Sheckard led Jefferson's offense with two hits and an RBI. Stewartstown was paced by Matt Buckery (two hits, homer, two runs, RBI) and Joey Thomas (two RBIs).

Stewartstown's Cody Brittain allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings, but got a no-decision.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.