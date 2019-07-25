Story Highlights East Prospect earned a 1-0 Susquehanna League win over York Township on Thursday.

Sam Deardorff and Ryan Smith combined on a four-hit shutout for the Pistons.

Susquehanna League champion East Prospect improved to 27-6 on the season.

Buy Photo East Prospect's Ryan Smith, seen here in a file photo, pitched four shutout innings on Thursday against York Township. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Sam Deardorff and Ryan Smith combined on a four-hit shutout to lead East Prospect to a 1-0 Susquehanna League baseball win over York Township on Thursday evening.

Smith got the win, pitching four innings of four-hit ball, striking out two and walking one. Deardorff pitched three hitless innings, striking out three and walking four.

James Striebig pitched well in defeat, going the distance and allowing six hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Devin Strickler drove in the game's only run. Dalton Renn doubled and scored the only run. Austin Denlinger had two hits for the Pistons, including a double. Matt Attig had two of Township's hits.

East Prospect, which has already clinched the Susquehanna League regular-season title, improved to 27-6.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

Hallam 7, Stewartstown 5: At Hallam on Thursday, the home team used a six-run fourth inning to earn the win.

Andrew Chronister (two hits, run), Dan Wecker (double, two RBIs), Matt Ruth (two walks, two runs, hit) and Will Fetrow (double) paced Hallam's offense.

Nathan Chronister allowed three earned runs over five innings to get the win. Zach Zambito pitched two shutout innings for the save.

Joey Thomas (four hits, double, two runs), Cody Brittain (two hits, double, two RBIs, run) and Jim Klingerman (two hits, RBI) led Stewartstown.

Windsor 9, Conrads 1: At Windsor on Thursday, Zach Gettys and Shawn Wilson combined on a three-hitter.

Gettys went five innings to get the win, allowing two hits and one run. He struck out nine and walked five. Wilson hurled two one-hit shutout innings to get the save, striking out two and walking one.

Windsor used a five-run bottom of the sixth to break the game open.

Grant Schwartz (three hits, three RBIs), Connor Dewees (two hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Cole Daugherty (two hits, two RBIs, run) led the Windsor offense. Gettys also doubled and scored two runs.

Jacobus 9, Felton 3: At Jacobus on Thursday, Mike Crowe got the complete-game win, allowing eight hits and two earned runs. He struck out four without a walk.

Dan Waldrup (two hits, three RBIs, two runs), Justin Kilpatrick (two hits, three runs), A.J. Holcomb (two hits, run) and Brett Alaimo (two hits, double, three RBIs) led Jacobus.

Luke Shoff homered for Felton, while Ryan Day doubled.

Windsor 11, Felton 0: At Felton on Wednesday, three Windsor pitchers combined on a three-hit shutout.

Ross Murog got the win, going five innings and allowing one hit. He struck out three and walked two. Sean Glatfelter and Conor Dewees each pitched one shutout inning.

Julian Bailey (four hits, double, five RBIs, run), Dewees (four hits, three doubles, two RBIs, three runs), Cole Daugherty (three hits, triple, two RBIs, two runs), Tyler Stabley (three hits, two runs) and Zach Gettys (two hits, three runs) paced Windsor's 19-hit attack.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAME

Mount Wolf 8, Jefferson 3: At Mount Wolf, the home team scored all of its runs in the second inning.

Kevin Ehrman went five innings to get the win, allowing one run and seven hits, striking out one and walking two.

Mark Burnside and Colby Smith each had two hits, one RBI and one run scored for the Wolves.

Dylan Shaffer (two hits, double, two runs), Ross Drawbaugh (two hits, run) and Scott Trail (two hits) led Jefferson.

Aaron Becker pitched 4 2/3 innings of three-hit, one-run relief for the Titans.

Stoverstown 12, Pleasureville 0 (6 innings): At Pleasureville, Austin Rolfing and Levi Krause combined on a no-hitter.

Rolfing pitched five innings, striking out eight without a walk. Krause pitched the final frame.

The Stoverstown offense was led by Zach Schuler (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Nick Spangler (two hits, two runs, RBI), Joe Capobianco (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Austin Rickrode (two RBIs, run).

First-place Stoverstown improved to 18-5-2.