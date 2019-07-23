Buy Photo Trevor Farrell delivers for Stoverstown against Glen Rock, Tuesday, July 23, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Thanks to Trevor Farrell, Stoverstown now has control of the Central League baseball race.

Farrell pitched a complete-game six-hitter to lead the Tigers to a 2-1 victory over visiting Glen Rock in a showdown of league leaders on Tuesday evening.

First-place Stoverstown improved to 17-5-2, while second-place Glen Rock fell to 15-6-2.

Farrell struck out nine and walked two. It was his third-straight strong outing vs. "The Rock." In 20 2/3 innings this season vs. Glen Rock, he's given up just three runs. Zach Nadolny's solo homer in the top of the sixth accounted for Glen Rock's only run on Tuesday vs. Farrell.

Stoverstown opened the scoring in the first, getting singles from Nick Spangler and Levi Krause and an RBI double from Xavier Bonilla.

The Tigers broke up a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth when Joe Capobianco singled, took second on a wild pitch, took third on a passed ball and scored on an error.

Stoverstown shortstop Levi Krause makes the throw to first to complete the double play as Dan Rhodes of Glen Rock slides into the bag, Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Glen Rock pitcher Steve Cooke also pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and one earned run, striking out seven and walking three.

Krause finished with two hits for Stoverstown, while Nadolny and Luke Knott had two hits apiece for Glen Rock. One of Knott's hits was a double.

The game ended on a line-drive double play.

OTHER CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Pleasureville 6, Manchester 1: At Pleasureville, Riley Hamberger and Beau Burris combined to give up just one run for the Hawks.

Hamberger pitched four innings and gave up one run to get the win. Burris pitched three shutout innings to get the save, striking out five.

Brad Smith (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Devin Dellinger (two RBIs) and Alex Myers (two hits, run) excelled for Pleasureville's offense.

Logan Allison and Austin Allison each had two hits, including a double, for Manchester.

Mount Wolf 7, Dillsburg 4: At Dillsburg, the Wolves rallied from a 3-0 first-inning hole.

Jesse Sargen (three hits, double, two RBIs, run), Danny Dierdorff (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Grant Hoover (two hits, double, run), Steve Pokopec (two RBIs, double, run) and Dan Westfall (two RBIs) led the Mount Wolf attack.

Donovan Oaks pitched six innings, allowing four runs, to get the win. Zac Stoll pitched a shutout seventh to get the save.

Alex Horvath (two hits) and Brody Madden (double, two RBIs) paced Dillsburg.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 9, York Township 1: At East Prospect, the Pistons rolled behind a complete-game effort from pitcher Jeremy Sabathne and six RBIs from Tanner Forry.

Sabathne scattered 11 singles, while striking out four and walking two. Forry had a homer and two doubles, to go with two runs scored.

Jordan Higgins added two doubles for the Pistons, while Austin Denlinger doubled with two runs scored and an RBI. Bren Taylor scored three runs.

Tyler Page (run), Derek Pitzer, Dillon Armstrong (RBI) and Brad Church each had two hits for Township.

Stewartstown 8, Hallam 0: At Stewartstown, Cody Brittain pitched a one-hit shutout for the Vets, striking out six and walking one.

Dan Wecker had Hallam's only hit. Brittain also had two hits, including a double, with two RBIs and a run scored.

Stewartstown's other offensive leaders were Ryan McMillan (three hits, two doubles, run), Joey Thomas (two hits, run), Jere Preston (homer, two RBIs, run), Jim Klingerman (homer, two RBIs, run) and Matt Buckery (double, two hits, run).

Windsor 2, Conrads 1: At Conrads, Tyler Myers and Shawn Wilson combined on a six-hitter to lead the home team to the win.

Myers started and went five innings, allowing one run to get the win. He struck out seven and walked one. Wilson pitched two one-hit, shutout innings to get the save.

Zach Gettys had two hits for the winners.

Alex Weakland allowed two runs in 5 2/3 innings for Conrads, but took the tough-luck loss. Brandon Walters finished up with 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief for Conrads.

Joe Yourgal had two hits for Conrads, while Josh Knaub doubled.

