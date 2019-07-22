Buy Photo Manchester's Matt Jordan, seen here in a file photo, had three hits and two RBIs in the Indians' 7-5 win over Windsor on Monday. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Trey McWilliams, Justin Wetzel and Matt Jordan each banged out three hits in Manchester's 7-5 interleague baseball triumph over Windsor on Monday evening.

The trio finished with nine of the Indians' 10 hits.

The game was called after six innings.

McWilliams had two doubles and finished with two RBIs and two runs scored. Wetzel scored two runs and drove in one. Jordan had two RBIs.

Mike Baker got the win and Matt Curtis got the save with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out two.

Manchester, of the Central League, improved to 11-9-1.

Windsor, of the Susquehanna League, was paced by Connor Dewees (two hits, two runs), Cole Daugherty (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Julian Bailey (two RBIs) and Chris Liggett (double, two RBIs).

Nate Hodgkinson pitched 1 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the Cardinals (14-17).

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Hallam 19, Felton 6 (5 innings): At Hallam, the home team rolled behind a six-RBI performance from Will Fetrow, who homered and doubled to go with two runs scored.

Hallam also got big games from Andrew Chronister (three hits, three runs, two RBIs), Kerry Clark (three hits, double, three runs, two RBIs), Brendan Stump (two hits, double, RBI) and Dan Wecker (two RBIs, two runs).

Felton was paced by Ryan Day (two hits, double, two runs, RBI) and Brian Sterner (two RBIs).

Hallam improved to 18-15. Felton fell to 0-32.