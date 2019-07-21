Story Highlights The York County All-Star Game was held on a sweltering Saturday afternoon.

Buy Photo East Prospect's Austin Denlinger, right, was named the Most Outstanding Batter at Saturday's York County All-Star Game between the Central and Susquehanna leagues. The game ended in a 2-2 tie. Denlinger had an RBI double in the game. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

The sweltering heat Saturday did not stop the Central and Susquehanna leagues from playing their annual York County All-Star Game at McWilliams Field.

That heat, however, may have prevented a definitive outcome to the game.

After the SL took a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning, the CL scratched across single runs in the sixth and ninth innings to forge a 2-2 deadlock. After the SL was held off the board in the bottom of the ninth, the game was declared a tie.

That outcome matched the previous one from two seasons ago. The two leagues did not play an all-star contest last season because of a scheduling snafu. That means that neither league has won the event since the CL came out on top in 2016.

“A lot of the guys were spent,” Stoverstown manager Tim Thoman said. “It was just too hot. I know the umpire behind the plate was pretty much spent by the sixth inning.”

The highlights: Only two batters — East Prospect’s Jordan Higgins and Zach Gettys of Windsor — managed more than one hit. Both SL stars finished with a pair of singles in three at-bats.

East Prospect’s Austin Denlinger, who was named the game’s Most Outstanding Batter, was the only player with an extra-base hit, which was a RBI double in the fifth.

The CL’s Dan Rogers was named the game’s Most Outstanding Pitcher. Rogers, who plays for Glen Rock, pitched three scoreless and hitless innings of relief.

Mark Burnside of Mount Wolf started for the CL and pitched three scoreless innings as well. The southpaw struck out four.

Both of the CL’s runs came against a pair of Stewartstown pitchers. Cole Sinnott gave up a RBI single to Luke Knott in the sixth while Cody Brittain allowed the tying run to score on a wild pitch in the ninth.

LOCAL BASEBALL NOTES

Race to the finish: Half of the mystery about which teams will participate in the annual York County Championship Series was solved earlier this week.

That happened when East Prospect clinched its third-consecutive SL regular-season crown.

While the Pistons, who have won the past two county titles, will represent the SL, the CL entrant is still wide open.

Both Glen Rock and Stoverstown entered last week with identical 15-4-1 records. Both teams also dropped games this week — Stoverstown fell to Mount Wolf Tuesday while Glen Rock was upset by Vikings Thursday. That left the top two teams in the CL tied in the loss column.

The Tigers (16-5-2, 50 points), however, currently hold a three-point lead over Glen Rock (15-5-2, 47). Glen Rock’s contest Tuesday against Dillsburg was postponed because of rain, while Stoverstown earned a victory against Jefferson Thursday.

With the top two teams dropping games this week, Vikings (14-8-0, 42) has drawn closer in the standings. Just an eight-point gap stands between Stoverstown and Vikings, which still has two games left against fourth-place Jefferson (13-7-0, 39) as well as one with the Tigers remaining.

Games to watch: The biggest game of the week takes place Tuesday evening at Stoverstown.

The Tigers host Glen Rock in the final regular-season showdown between the top two teams in the CL.

Another interesting contest will be held Monday when Vikings plays host to Jefferson for the first of their final two clashes. For all intents and purposes, Monday’s contest is a must-win for the home team. A Jefferson victory will all but eliminate Vikings from serious contention.

A bit of clean-up: Jefferson’s 5-4 "victory" earlier this season against Stewartstown has been overturned by protest.

On Memorial Day, the Titans rallied from a 4-1 deficit in that contest, but before their comeback started, a disputed call was protested by the Vets.

After an official review, which was overseen by the SL because of the contest being hosted by Stewartstown, the protest was upheld, meaning the two teams will have to resume play from the point of the protest with Stewartstown ahead 4-1.

Reach Ryan Vandersloot at sports@yorkdispatch.com.