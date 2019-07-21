Story Highlights Pleasureville and New Oxford each went 0-2 in the Region 4 baseball playoffs.

Pleasureville lost to Paxton (3-0) and Waynesboro (8-3).

New Oxford lost 11-2 to Ephrata and 6-4 to Mechanicsburg.

. (Photo: .)

The two York-Adams American Legion teams suffered through a rough couple of days over the weekend at the Region 4 playoffs.

Both Pleasureville and New Oxford were ousted from the double-elimination tournament in Ephrata after each team went 0-2 in the event.

Pleasureville lost to Paxton 3-0 on Friday and Waynesboro 8-3 on Saturday.

New Oxford, meanwhile, fell to Ephrata 11-2 on Friday and Mechanicsburg 6-4 on Saturday.

In the loss to Paxton, Pleasureville managed just one hit, a single by Izak Nadzom.

Against Waynesboro, Post 799 managed five hits, including two from Ben Peterson. Grant Smeltzer drove in two of Pleasureville's three runs, while Landon Ness doubled and scored two runs.

Michael Livingston started for Pleasureville and pitched four strong innings, allowing one run in a no-decision.

Pleasureville finished 13-7-2.

New Oxford, in its loss to Ephrata, had four hits, including a triple from Brodey Neveker.

In the loss to Mechanicsburg, Neveker had two hits and an RBI, while Charles Clark had two hits and a run scored. Peyton Megonnell and Colin Miller each doubled for New Oxford.

New Oxford, after a 16-0 start, dropped its final three games.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.