Derek Pitzer's one-out RBI double in the bottom of the seventh inning powered York Township to a 4-3 walk-off victory over visiting Stewartstown on Thursday in Susquehanna League baseball action.

Pitzer finished the game with two hits, two RBIs and a run scored. Micah Striebig added two hits and a run scored for the winners, while Tyler Page chipped in two hits, including a double. Antonio Barranca doubled with an RBI and a run scored.

Payton Fox got the win with three innings of one-hit shutout relief, striking out four without a walk. Jon Snyder started and went four innings for Township, allowing one hit and zero earned runs. He struck out two and walked two.

Cody Brittain drove in two runs for Stewartstown, while Ryan McMillan doubled.

Jim Klingerman pitched a complete game for Stewartstown, allowing three earned runs, striking out five and walking two.

OTHER SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAME

Jacobus 9, Conrads 8: At Conrads, Jacobus erupted for five runs in the top of the seventh to erase an 8-4 Conrads lead.

Jacobus was paced by Brian Crimmel (four hits, RBI, two runs), Alex Zelger (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Ketterman (two hits, double, three RBIs) and Rob Acierno (solo homer).

Conrads was led by Joe Yourgal (two hits, homer, two RBIs, two runs), Landon Ness (two hits, two RBIs, run), Josh Knaub (two hits, run), Alec Leese (two hits, run) and Grant Smeltzer (double, two RBIs, run).

Adam Whitman pitched two innings of hitless, shutout ball to get the win, striking out two.