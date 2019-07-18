Vikings went on the road Thursday evening and knocked Glen Rock out of first place in the Central League.
Vikings rolled to an 11-1 win and improved to 14-8, while Glen Rock fell to 15-5-2.
No other details on the game were reported by press time.
The loss dropped Glen Rock out of first place because Stoverstown grabbed a 3-2 win over Jefferson to improve to 16-5-2.
Glen Rock visits Stoverstown on Tuesday in a showdown of league leaders.
In Stoverstown's victory, the Tigers scored all three runs in the second inning, getting RBIs on a bases-loaded walk, a hit by pitch and a fielder's choice. Stoverstown had just three hits on the night.
Four Stoverstown pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, with Ryan Stinar starting and going 2 2/3 shutout innings. J.C. Bonilla gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings to get the win. Trevor Farrell struck out two hitters in two-thirds of an inning to get the save.
Dylan Shaffer had two hits for Jefferson.
Jon Kibler pitched a complete game for the Titans, striking out eight and walking three.
