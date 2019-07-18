PHOTOS: Vikings at Glen Rock Central League baseball
Vikings' pitcher Allen Rohrbaugh delivers against Glen Rock, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings' pitcher Allen Rohrbaugh delivers against Glen Rock, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings's second baseman Cole Bixler makes the throw for the double play after getting the force out on Dan Rogers, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings's second baseman Cole Bixler makes the throw for the double play after getting the force out on Dan Rogers, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings' centerfielder Chase James makes a sliding catch on a fly ball by Scott Merkel of Glen Rock, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings' centerfielder Chase James makes a sliding catch on a fly ball by Scott Merkel of Glen Rock, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
Vikings Athletic Association at Glen Rock Central League baseball, Thursday, July 18, 2019.
    Vikings went on the road Thursday evening and knocked Glen Rock out of first place in the Central League.

    Vikings rolled to an 11-1 win and improved to 14-8, while Glen Rock fell to 15-5-2.

    No other details on the game were reported by press time.

    The loss dropped Glen Rock out of first place because Stoverstown grabbed a 3-2 win over Jefferson to improve to 16-5-2.

    Glen Rock visits Stoverstown on Tuesday in a showdown of league leaders.

    In Stoverstown's victory, the Tigers scored all three runs in the second inning, getting RBIs on a bases-loaded walk, a hit by pitch and a fielder's choice. Stoverstown had just three hits on the night.

    Four Stoverstown pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, with Ryan Stinar starting and going 2 2/3 shutout innings. J.C. Bonilla gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings to get the win. Trevor Farrell struck out two hitters in two-thirds of an inning to get the save.

    Dylan Shaffer had two hits for Jefferson.

    Jon Kibler pitched a complete game for the Titans, striking out eight and walking three.

