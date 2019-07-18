Buy Photo Vikings' pitcher Allen Rohrbaugh delivers against Glen Rock, Thursday, July 18, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Vikings went on the road Thursday evening and knocked Glen Rock out of first place in the Central League.

Vikings rolled to an 11-1 win and improved to 14-8, while Glen Rock fell to 15-5-2.

No other details on the game were reported by press time.

The loss dropped Glen Rock out of first place because Stoverstown grabbed a 3-2 win over Jefferson to improve to 16-5-2.

Glen Rock visits Stoverstown on Tuesday in a showdown of league leaders.

In Stoverstown's victory, the Tigers scored all three runs in the second inning, getting RBIs on a bases-loaded walk, a hit by pitch and a fielder's choice. Stoverstown had just three hits on the night.

Four Stoverstown pitchers combined on a seven-hitter, with Ryan Stinar starting and going 2 2/3 shutout innings. J.C. Bonilla gave up one run in 2 1/3 innings to get the win. Trevor Farrell struck out two hitters in two-thirds of an inning to get the save.

Dylan Shaffer had two hits for Jefferson.

Jon Kibler pitched a complete game for the Titans, striking out eight and walking three.