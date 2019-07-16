Buy Photo Steve Pokopec is greeted by the Mount Wolf team after connecting with a solo home run against Stoverstown, Tuesday, July 16, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Grant Hoover and Steve Pokopec combined for nine RBIs to power Mount Wolf to a Central League baseball triumph over visiting Stoverstown on Tuesday evening.

The Tigers, now 15-5-2, came into the game tied for first place in the league with Glen Rock. Mount Wolf improved to 11-9.

Hoover had five RBIs and two hits, including a homer, to go with two runs scored. Pokopec homered and doubled while driving in four runs and scoring twice.

Miles Campbell added two hits, an RBI and a run scored for the winners.

Mount Wolf scored all 11 of its runs in the second inning and withstood a late Stoverstown rally.

Zach Schuler (three RBIs, three walks, run), Nick Spangler (two RBIs) and Austin Rickrode (three runs, two walks) led Stoverstown.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE BASEBALL

East Prospect 9, Windsor 0 (5 innings): At East Prospect, Jeremy Sebathne threw a five-inning shutout to lead the Pistons to the road victory.

East Prospect, which has already clinched a third straight Susquehanna League title, improved to 25-6.

Sebathne struck out eight, walked one and allowed five hits.

Austin Denlinger went 2 for 4, including a double, with four RBIs and one run scored for the Pistons. Other Prospect standouts were Ryan Smith (2 for 4, one run scored) and Ryky Smith and Mark Schauren, who each picked up two RBIs.

For Windsor, Chris Liggett went 2 for 3, including a triple, while Cole Daugherty and Zach Gettys each doubled.

Jacobus 4, York Township 1: At York Township, Mike Crowe led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out seven, walking two and allowing six singles.

The Jacobus offense was led by Alex Zelger (3 for 4, three runs scored), Tyler Taylor (3 for 4, double, one RBI, one run scored) and Brian Crimmel (2 for 3, double).

For Township, Micah Striebig went 2 for 2, while Dennis Porter went 2 for 3.

Stewartstown 5, Conrads 1: At Conrads, Cody Brittain led the visitors to the victory by throwing a complete game, striking out 13, walking three and allowing five singles.

Brittain also connected at the plate by going 2 for 4, including two runs scored and one RBI. Also for Stewartstown, Ryan McMillan went 2 for 4, including a double, with two RBIs and one run scored; Joey Thomas went 2 for 3; Jim Klingerman went 2 for 3 with one RBI; and Jere Preston went 2 for 4 with one run scored.

For Conrads, Trey Pridgen went 2 for 3, while Josh Knaub threw two innings of shutout relief while striking out four and walking none.

The visitors plated four of their five runs in the top of the fourth.