First-place East Prospect improved to 24-6 in Susquehanna League baseball action on Monday evening with a 13-0 triumph at Felton.

The winless Mad Dogs fell to 0-30.

Nick Kreider led the Pistons to the road victory by throwing a two-hit shutout, striking out seven, walking none and allowing two singles.

The East Prospect offense was paced by Tanner Forry (triple, two RBIs, two runs scored, three walks), Jeremy Mohr (2 for 3, triple, two runs scored), Drake Renn (2 for 2, double, one RBI) and Ryky Smith (double, two RBIs, two runs scored).

Austin Denlinger and Dalton Renn each hit a solo homer.