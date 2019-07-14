Story Highlights Glen Rock and Stoverstown are tied for the Central League lead at 15-4-2.

Glen Rock finished at 8-0 in interleague action, while Stoverstown was 7-1.

Glen Rock beat Conrads 6-2 on Saturday. Stoverstown topped York Township, 4-0.

Buy Photo Stoverstown's Trevor Farrell, seen here in a file photo, pitched six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to get the win in the Tigers' 4-0 victory over York Township on Saturday. He struck out eight and walked two. (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Central League leaders Glen Rock and Stoverstown excelled during the first season of York County interleague baseball competition against the Susquehanna League.

Glen Rock finished its interleague season at 8-0 after Saturday's 6-2 triumph at Conrads.

Stoverstown, meanwhile, ended its interleague season at 7-1 after a 4-0 win at York Township.

Glen Rock and Stoverstown, helped by their combined 15-1 mark in interleague action, are tied for the Central League lead at 15-4-2.

In Glen Rock's win at Conrads, Alex Coombes and Jeff Noss combined on a four-hitter, striking out 10 and allowing zero earned runs. Coombes went three innings and Noss went four innings.

Scott Merkel (three hits, double, two runs), Trevor Walzl (two hits, two runs, two RBIs), Dre Jones (two hits, run), Luke Knott (two doubles, RBI) and Justin Anderson (double, RBI, run) paced the Glen Rock offense.

Rick Thompson (two hits, two runs) led Conrads.

In Stoverstown's win at Township, Trevor Farrell pitched six innings of two-hit, shutout ball to get the win. He struck out eight and walked two.

Xavier Bonilla’s fifth-inning grand slam accounted for all of the game’s runs.

Nick Spangler also doubled and scored a run for the Tigers with two walks.

OTHER INTERLEAGUE BASEBALL

Manchester 3, Stewartstown 2: At Manchester on Saturday in an interleague game, Eli Gross got the win, pitching four innings of two-hit shutout relief. He struck out three and walked one.

Manchester won with just one hit, an RBI single by Robby Elzinga. The Indians took advantage of six walks allowed and two errors allowed by Stewartstown.

Stewartstown’s Cole Sinnott pitched five innings of one-hit ball, allowing two earned runs. He struck out six and walked four.

Jacobus 8, Jefferson 5: At Jacobus on Saturday in an interleague game, Drew Kelley doubled, driving in three runs and scoring once to lead Jacobus.

Tyler Taylor (two hits, two runs) and Rob Acierno (double, two runs, RBI) also excelled for the winners.

Kent Walker pitched a complete game to get the win.

Steve Gentile (two hits, double, two runs), Austin Piety (two hits, double, RBI, run), Aaron Becker (double, two RBIs) and Derek Sheckard (two RBIs) led Jefferson.

East Prospect 4, Dillsburg 2: At East Prospect on Saturday in an interleague game, Mike Specht pitched six innings of four-hit ball to get the win, allowing one earned run with nine strikeouts and three walks.

Sam Deardorff struck out the side in the seventh to get the save.

Ryan Smith had two hits for the winners, while Mark Schauren doubled with an RBI. Specht also walked twice and scored two runs.

Pleasureville 15, Felton 7: At Felton on Saturday in an interleague game, the Hawks were led by Devin Dellinger (homer, three RBIs, two runs), Glenn Dietrich (two hits, triple, two RBIs, three runs), Brad Smith (three hits, two runs, two RBIs) and Riley Hamberger (four walks, two RBIs, three runs, triple).

Felton was paced by Adam Shaull (three hits, two doubles, four RBIs) and Jason Holmes (two hits, two runs, RBI).

Mount Wolf 13, Windsor 8: At Windsor on Saturday in interleague action, Miles Campele (three hits, double, two runs, two RBIs) and Mark Burnside (three hits, double, three runs, two RBIs) paced Mount Wolf’s 15-hit attack.

Josh Rich (two hits, two runs, RBI), Dan Westfall (two hits, double, run), Colby Smith (two RBIs, run), Grant Hoover (two RBIs, two runs) and Zac Stoll (double, two runs, RBI) also excelled for Mount Wolf.

Shawn Wilson (three hits, two doubles, two RBIs, run), Zach Gettys (two hits, homer, three RBIs, three runs), Julian Bailey (two hits, double, two runs), Cam Gipe (two hits, double, run) and Grant Schwartz (two RBIs) led Windsor.

Vikings 5, Hallam 2: At Hallam on Saturday, Vikings grabbed the interleague triumph.

No other details were available.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE

East Prospect 7 Conrads 2: At Conrads on Sunday, the Pistons improved their first-place Susquehanna League record to 23-6.

Tyler Butcher and Wyatt Tyson combined on a two-hitter. Butcher went the first five innings to get the win, allowing both runs and both hits. Tyson struck out five over the final two innings, not allowing a hit or a run.

Austin Denlinger (two hits, run), Ryan Smith (two RBIs) and Jeremy Mohr (double, RBI) paced Township's offense.

Tracy Carr's two-run homer led Conrads. Steven Lehman of Conrads pitched 3 1/3 innings of effective relief, allowing one hit and zero earned runs in a no-decision.

