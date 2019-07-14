Story Highlights Pleasureville won a third-straight York-Adams American Legion baseball title.

Post 799 clinched the crown with a 7-3 win vs. previously-unbeaten New Oxford.

Pleasureville and New Oxford both advance to the Region 4 playoffs.

Buy Photo Landon Ness, seen here in a file photo, got the win Sunday in the York-Adams American Legion title game against New Oxford. (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pleasureville is the York-Adams American Legion baseball champion — again.

Post 799 won its third-straight league championship on Sunday afternoon with a 7-3 victory over previously unbeaten New Oxford.

Since both teams had already clinched Region 4 playoff berths, the coaches from both programs agreed that Sunday would feature just one winner-take-all game for the league title.

Under the original double-elimination tournament format, New Oxford and Pleasureville would have played another game on Sunday to decide the crown, since New Oxford had beaten Pleasureville on Friday, 11-2. The coaches, however, opted for just a single-game final on Sunday.

Pleasureville improved to 13-5-2, while New Oxford dropped to 15-1.

Both teams advance to Region 4 playoff action on Friday in Ephrata.

Sunday, Post 799 jumped out to a 7-0 lead after 5 1/2 innings behind a two-run second, a three-run fifth and a two-run sixth. New Oxford plated three seventh-inning runs, but it wasn't enough.

Landon Ness pitched 6 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing three earned runs and three hits, while striking out four and walking five. Ness was named the tournament's most outstanding pitcher.

Pleasureville's offense was paced by Grant Smeltzer (two hits, RBI, run), Connor Richeson (double, two runs, RBI), Ryan Pepler (two RBIs) and Nate Marquard (hit, two walks, two runs, RBI).

Mason Weaver (two hits, run) and A.J. Baadte (two walks, RBI) led the New Oxford attack.

Pleasureville, after getting pounded by New Oxford on Friday, bounced back with a 9-4 win over Dallastown on Saturday in an elimination contest to earn another shot at New Oxford.

In that game, Post 799 was led by Ben Peterson (two hits, double, two RBIs, run), Josh Marquard (three walks, three runs), Izak Nadzom (two runs) and Ness (two RBIs, run).

Josh Marquard got the win vs. Dallastown, allowing two earned runs over five innings, with six strikeouts and three walks.

In New Oxford's win on Friday, Weaver pitched a five-hit complete game, allowing one earned run. He struck out four and walked one. Brevin Neveker had two hits, including a double, while driving in four runs and scoring twice. Peyton Megonnell added two hits, including a double, with an RBI. Nadzom had two hits and a run scored for Post 799.

Megonnell was named the tournament's most outstanding player.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.