Pennsylvania high school baseball teams could play a few more regular-season games next season, if the PIAA baseball steering committee gets its wish.

The PIAA board of directors on Wednesday will consider a recommendation from the baseball committee to increase the in-season maximum from 20 to 24 games.

The committee voted 7-4 in favor.

“This is one (idea) we’ve talked about for a number of years,” said North Allegheny athletic director Bob Bozzuto, the WPIAL representative on the PIAA baseball committee. “Baseball is a game that we believe needs to be played (to get better). This spring was a perfect example. We could have played 25 or 30 games with the weather that we had.”

It’s unknown whether the PIAA board will approve the recommendation at Wednesday’s monthly meeting.

Among WPIAL teams, there were 52 that played at least 18 regular-season games last season. Many originally scheduled 20 before rain caused a cancellation or two.

“It gives kids more opportunity,” Bozzuto said, “and it also gives coaches the opportunity to develop more pitchers, which eventually will help the sport.”

Among neighboring states, the Ohio High School Athletic Association allows 27 regular-season baseball games. The PIAA season itself wouldn’t be longer, instead the change would only allow teams to schedule more games in a week.

“Other states around us play more games,” Bozzuto said. “And we’re talking maximum number of games — not minimum. You don’t have to play. You could play 20. You could play 18, if you want. But it gives you the opportunity to play more games and get more kids involved.”