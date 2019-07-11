. (Photo: .)

Dover stormed back from a 5-0 hole to stay alive in the York-Adams American Legion baseball playoffs on Thursday evening.

Post 791 trailed 5-0 after 2 1/2 innings but used three-run third and fifth innings and a five-run sixth to power its way to an 11-6 win at Southwest York.

It was an elimination game in the double-elimination tournament. Dover (10-5) will next play on Saturday against the winner of Friday's game between Dallastown and Northeastern. That game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was rained out.

The Dover-Southwest game was the only local baseball contest to beat Thursday's storms.

Andrew Chronister led the home team at the plate and on the mound. He went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with four RBIs and one run scored. He also pitched four innings of two-hit relief without allowing an earned run. He struck out three and walked one.

Also for Dover, Konner Gibboney went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; Brayden Smith went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Anthony Friday went 2 for 3 with one run scored.

For Southwest (9-8), Josh Berzonski had two doubles and three RBIs, while Derek Huff went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI.