Dover stormed back from a 5-0 hole to stay alive in the York-Adams American Legion baseball playoffs on Thursday evening.
Post 791 trailed 5-0 after 2 1/2 innings but used three-run third and fifth innings and a five-run sixth to power its way to an 11-6 win at Southwest York.
It was an elimination game in the double-elimination tournament. Dover (10-5) will next play on Saturday against the winner of Friday's game between Dallastown and Northeastern. That game was originally scheduled for Thursday, but was rained out.
The Dover-Southwest game was the only local baseball contest to beat Thursday's storms.
Andrew Chronister led the home team at the plate and on the mound. He went 3 for 4, including two doubles, with four RBIs and one run scored. He also pitched four innings of two-hit relief without allowing an earned run. He struck out three and walked one.
Also for Dover, Konner Gibboney went 2 for 3, including a double, with three runs scored and one RBI; Brayden Smith went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two RBIs; and Anthony Friday went 2 for 3 with one run scored.
For Southwest (9-8), Josh Berzonski had two doubles and three RBIs, while Derek Huff went 3 for 4, including a double, with two runs scored and one RBI.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.