Pleasureville's Ryan Pepler, seen here in a file photo, had three hits, three runs scored and an RBI in a 10-0 win over Southwest York on Wednesday evening. (Photo: YORK DISPATCH FILE PHOTO)

Pleasureville is one win away from sewing up a Region 4 American Legion playoff spot.

Post 799 earned a 10-0 triumph over visiting Southwest York on Wednesday in a second-round York-Adams winners' bracket contest in the double-elimination tournament.

The game was ended after six innings because of the mercy rule.

No. 5 seed Pleasureville (10-4-2) now advances to the winners' bracket final at 5:45 p.m. Friday at No. 1 seed New Oxford (15-0). The winner of that game is guaranteed a spot in the Region 4 event. The York-Adams league will send two teams to the Region 4 playoffs.

Michael Livingston and Derek Ferguson combined on a one-hit shutout for Pleasureville, the two-time defending York-Adams champion. Livingston went five innings, striking out four, walking two and allowing one hit. Ferguson pitched the final inning.

Ryan Pepler (three hits, three runs, RBI), Landon Ness (two hits, double, five RBIs, two runs), Owen Wampler (three hits, two doubles, three RBIs), Izak Nadzom (two hits, run), Reid Hershner (three runs) and Ben Peterson (two hits) led Pleasureville's 13-hit attack.

OTHER LEGION PLAYOFF GAMES

Northeastern 9, Spring Grove 1: At Manchester, Northeastern eliminated Spring Grove from the playoffs, thanks to a combined six-hitter from four pitchers.

Northeastern improved to 11-4-1. Spring Grove finished at 9-7.

Eli Gross (two hits, double, three RBIs, run), Bryce Snyder (two hits, double, two runs, RBI), Kurtis Keller (two hits, RBI, run), Wade Wolfgang (two hits, run), Robby Elzinga (two RBIs) and Spencer Rhoads (two hits, run) led Northeastern's 15-hit attack.

No. 2 seed Northeastern plays host to No. 3 seed Dallastown at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in another elimination game.

Dover 6, Red Lion 5: At Dover on Wednesday, the home team stayed alive with a losers' bracket win.

Post 791 (9-5) used a two-run sixth to overcome a 5-4 deficit and eliminate Red Lion (5-11) in the double-elimination playoffs. Brayden Smith's RBI double tied it and Andrew Chronister's RBI triple gave Dover the lead for good. Nate Ifkovits pitched three innings of three-hit shutout relief to get the win, striking out three without a walk.

Konner Gibboney (three hits, double, RBI, run), Smith (two hits, two RBIs, two runs) and Aaron Eckard (two hits, double, RBI) led the Dover offense.

Ryan Stabley (two hits, RBI, run) led the Red Lion offense, while Adam Naylor pitched a complete game but took the loss.

Dover will face Southwest York at 5:45 p.m. Thursday in another elimination game at a site to be determined.

New Oxford 7, Dallastown 1: At New Oxford on Wednesday, the top-seeded home team moved to 15-0 on the season.

Blake Phillips pitched a five-hit complete game to get the win. New Oxford had just four hits, but took advantage of four Dallastown errors and four walks allowed by Dallastown's pitchers. Only two of New Oxford's runs were earned.

Peyton Megonnell and Colin Miller each had two RBIs for New Oxford. Peyton Fox had two hits and an RBI for Dallastown (10-5-1), which will travel to Northeastern in an elimination game at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

INTERLEAGUE GAME

Mount Wolf 4, East Prospect 2: At Mount Wolf on Wednesday, the Wolves knocked off the Susquehanna League leaders in an interleague contest.

East Prospect fell to 21-6. Mount Wolf is 9-9.

Mark Burnside pitched a complete-game six-hitter, allowing one earned run. He struck out two and walked two. Jesse Sargen led the Mount Wolf offense with two hits, including a double, to go with two runs scored and an RBI.

D.J. Ream (two hits, RBI) and Austin Denlinger (double, RBI) paced Prospect.