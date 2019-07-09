Buy Photo Spring Grove's Brock Allison makes the turn for the double play after getting the force out on Michael Livingston during American Legion baseball playoffs, Tuesday, July 9, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

Pleasureville outlasted Spring Grove 4-3 in eight innings on Tuesday evening in a York-Adams American Legion first-round playoff contest.

Post 799 (9-4-2) advances to a second-round winners' bracket contest vs. Southwest York at 5:45 Wednesday. That game will be played at Pleasureville.

Spring Grove (9-6) will travel to Northeastern (10-4-1) at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination contest in the double-elimination tournament.

Landon Ness' RBI fielder's choice plated the winning run in the eighth on Tuesday for Post 799. It was one of three RBIs for Ness, who also doubled.

Ness also went six innings on the mound, allowing one earned run with seven strikeouts and three walks in a no-decision. Izak Nadzom got the win with two innings of hitless, shutout relief. He struck out three and walked three.

Ryan Pepler also excelled at the plate for Pleasureville with three hits, an RBI and a run scored.

Spring Grove was led by Brock Allison (two hits), Mike Gorman (solo homer) and Dylan Shaffer (triple, run).

OTHER AMERICAN LEGION GAME

New Oxford 9, Red Lion 3: At New Oxford, Payton Megonnell led the unbeaten home team to the first-round playoff victory by going 2 for 3, including four RBIs, with one run scored.

Also for New Oxford, Brevin Neveker scored three runs and walked three times, while Josh Bethas doubled with two RBIs and two runs scored.

For the visitors, Ryan Stabley went 1 for 2 with one run scored and two walks, while Jacob Earnest went 1 for 3 with one RBI, one run scored and one walk.

New Oxford (14-0) will play host to Dallastown (10-4-1) at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in a second-round winners' bracket contest.

Red Lion will travel to Dover at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday in an elimination game.

SUSQUEHANNA LEAGUE GAMES

East Prospect 3, Windsor 2: At East Prospect, Jeremy Sebathne pitched a complete-game seven-hitter to get the win, striking out five and walking five.

The first-place Pistons (21-5) had just five hits, but made them count, getting homers from Tanner Forry and Jordan Higgins and a double from Bren Taylor, who had an RBI.

Tyler Stabley (two hits, RBI, run) and Shawn Wilson (two hits, walk, double) led Windsor.

Jacobus 5, York Township 2: At York Township, Casey Markey led the Jackals to the road victory by throwing a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing four hits.

Also for Jacobus, Mike Austin went 3 for 4 with two RBIs, while Alex Zelger and Sam Kitzmiller each scored two runs.

For the home team, Matt Attig went 2 for 3, including a double, with one RBI.

Conrads 6, Stewartstown 4: At Stewartstown, Ben Bills led the visitors to the victory by starting the game on the mound and throwing six innings, striking out nine, walking one and allowing no earned runs.

Also for Conrads, Kevin Keesey went 2 for 3 with one RBI, Nolan Boushell doubled with two RBIs, Alec Leese doubled with one run scored, one RBI and three walks, and Rick Thompson hit a solo homer.

For the home team, Jason Mitchell went 2 for 4, including a homer, with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Jim Klingerman doubled.

CENTRAL LEAGUE GAMES

Dillsburg 8, Pleasureville 1: At Pleasureville, Dakota Pentz led the visitors to the victory by going 3 for 4, including a double, with three RBIs and one run scored.

Also for Dillsburg, Dalton Miller tripled, scored three runs and had one RBI, while Toby Sponseller threw a complete game, striking out four, walking one and allowing four hits.

For Pleasureville, Tyler Wagner doubled with one RBI, while Colin Parks went 1 for 2 with one run scored.

Mount Wolf 7, Manchester 3: At Mount Wolf, Danny Dierdorff led the home team to the victory by going 2 for 3 and picking up two RBIs.

Also for Mount Wolf, Zac Stoll went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and one RBI, while Miles Campbell and Mark Burnside each doubled with one run scored and one RBI.

For Manchester, Trey McWilliams went 1 for 3 with one RBI and one run scored.