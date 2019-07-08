Buy Photo Southwest catcher Sam Lau makes a diving attempt to tag Wade Wolfganf of Northeastern, Monday, July 8, 2019. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

If Northeastern wants to win the York-Adams American Legion playoff title, it will have to battle back through the league's losers' bracket.

The regular-season East Division champion suffered a 3-2 loss to Southwest York on Monday evening at Manchester's Hale Field.

It was the only first-round Legion playoff game to get completed on Monday. The other three scheduled first-round games in the double-elimination tournament were pushed back until Tuesday because of wet field conditions.

Northeastern entered the game at 10-3-1. Southwest York entered at 8-6 after grabbing the No. 4 seed in the West Division.

On Wednesday, Northeastern will next take on the loser of Tuesday's Pleasureville-Spring Grove game. That game will be at Manchester. Southwest, meanwhile, will face the Pleasureville-Spring Grove winner on Wednesday at a site to be determined.

Ethan Stalnecker pitched a complete-game eight-hitter on Monday to get the win for Southwest. He struck out five without a walk.

Josh Berzonski led the Southwest offense with two hits and two RBIs. Derek Huff added one hit, one RBI and one run scored, while Cobie Caler doubled.

Four Northeastern pitchers combined to allowed four hits, but they were hurt by allowing nine walks.

The Northeastern offense was led by Eli Gross (two hits, RBI) and Chris Moyer (triple).

Northeastern led 2-0 after four innings before South Western plated three fifth-inning runs to take the lead for good.

Reach Steve Heiser at sheiser@yorkdispatch.com.